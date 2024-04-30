Jalen Brunson Appears on Knicks’ Injury Report for Game 5 vs. Sixers
UPDATE: Jalen Brunson is AVAILABLE for Game 5.
As the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks fought for Game 4 on Sunday, the visiting team’s star guard, Jalen Brunson, went back to the locker room for a brief moment during the second half of the matchup.
Shortly after, Brunson was cleared to return to the action and helped the Knicks pull off a gritty win on the road to steal Game 4, putting them in front with a 3-1 record over Philadelphia in the first round.
Brunson left Sunday’s matchup feeling good about the results, but his body was put to the test. Now, he’s on the injury report for Tuesday’s Game 5.
According to the Knicks’ injury report, Brunson is dealing with a right knee contusion. While his status is downgraded, the Knicks have him listed as probable, which is a good sign the All-Star will likely suit up and play.
Even a hobbled Brunson has proven to be a handful for the Sixers. While they kept the guard in check for the most part during the early stages of the postseason, Brunson went nuclear in Game 4.
Checking in for 44 minutes on Sunday, Brunson scored 47 points on 18-34 shooting from the field. While he struggled from deep, knocking down just two of his eight threes, Brunson was a threat everywhere else. He finished Game 4 with a double-double, as he dished out ten assists as well.
Barring any pregame setbacks, Brunson is likely to take on the Sixers in Tuesday’s elimination game. A win for Philadelphia would stretch the series to another game, creating a Game 6 scenario, which would take place at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday.
If Brunson and the Knicks can collect another victory at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night, they would end the Sixers’ season and punch their ticket to the second round of the playoffs, where they would face the Milwaukee Bucks or the Indiana Pacers.
The Sixers and the Knicks are set to tip at 7 PM ET.