Denver Nuggets’ Loss Leaves Sixers’ Joel Embiid Stunned
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid watches a lot of basketball in his downtime.
To no surprise, the Sixers’ All-Star center was tuned in to watch the Game 7 battle between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets.
With the defending champions looking to punch their ticket to the Western Conference Finals for another chance at a repeat, they were stunned by the Wolves, who put together a miraculous comeback in the second half.
In the end, the Timberwolves were the ones to go out on top. With a 98-90 win, the Wolves would kick the Nuggets out of postseason contention in the second round.
Embiid took to social media on Sunday night to react to the outcome.
Embiid had a similar reaction to most hoop fans on Sunday.
As the Nuggets were heavily favored to make a repeat run for months throughout the 2023-2024 regular season, their inability to overcome the Timberwolves shocked many.
Now, the Timberwolves are set to take on the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals.
Meanwhile, in the Eastern Conference, the Sixers’ first-round opponent was knocked out by the Indiana Pacers. The New York Knicks put up a good fight throughout the seven-game series, but injuries and fatigue caught up to them.
Indiana took advantage and clinched an Eastern Conference Finals bid. With that outcome, the Pacers will battle it out against the Boston Celtics for a potential seven-game series.
No matter what happens over the next two weeks, both conferences will have a different representative in the NBA Finals. With Denver falling short, the NBA is guaranteed to crown a new champion soon enough.