A Game 5 win on the road for the Philadelphia 76ers would put them out in front of the Miami Heat for the first time in their second-round series. After dropping two-straight games to open up the series, the Sixers picked up back-to-back key wins to keep the Heat on their heels.

On Tuesday night, the Sixers knew the Heat would battle back with a significant punch on their home court. However, it was clear the Sixers were unprepared for what was coming to them when Game 5 tipped off.

"Our energy was not there from the start," said Sixers forward Tobias Harris. "They made a bunch of plays that we were not able to go back at. From the start of it, we did not get that type of rhythm we wanted during the course of the game."

In the first quarter, the Sixers turned the ball over four times and scored just 19 points. While they put up 25 points in the second quarter and won the turnover battle, they shot poorly from the field as they knocked down just seven of their 20 shots.

At halftime, the Sixers’ deficit wasn’t significant enough to begin waiving the white flag. However, their lack of execution from the start of the second half to the beginning of the fourth quarter put the Sixers on the path to a blowout.

“They were physical,” said Sixers’ guard, James Harden. “We missed shots, and they got off to a good start. We cannot allow that to happen. It’s difficult to come back and fight your way back. We were not engaged defensively, and that slowed down our offense. We have to be engaged and locked in. It’s not good enough just to play hard. You have to be able to think possession by possession."

It was clear midway through the fourth quarter that the Sixers didn’t have a chance to form a comeback. Therefore, both teams subbed out their primary starters to avoid any unnecessary injuries in a game that was out of reach for the visiting team.

“It is disappointing and a tough loss,” Harris finished. “We have to get back on track. It is unfortunate we had that type of start to the game. We have to go back home and be ready. This is a bad loss for us.”

The Sixers and the Heat will meet in South Philly once again on Thursday night for Game 6. If the 76ers fail to correct their mistakes, Thursday’s game could become their postseason finale. However, if all goes well for them, they could bounce back and force a Game 7. f

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

