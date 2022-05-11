Throughout the 2021-2022 NBA season, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was in the race for the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award for the second-straight season.

Last year, Embiid was considered to be an MVP favorite by the time the All-Star break rolled around. When the 2020-2021 season concluded, Embiid was officially named a finalist alongside Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry.

While Embiid had a solid case to take home the hardware, the league awarded Jokic for the first time in his career. Meanwhile, Embiid was considered the runner-up as he came second in voting.

Fast forward to the end of the 2021-2022 NBA season, and the two superstar bigs were among the favorites to win MVP once again. Embiid and Jokic were among finalists with Milwaukee Bucks big man, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Although Embiid put up a strong case as he became the NBA’s scoring champ and remained healthy for a career-high of 68 games during the regular season, he isn’t expected to take home his first MVP trophy. Instead, Jokic will reportedly be crowned the winner for the second season in a row.

Many fans, analysts, and former players sounded off on the voters’ decision to take Jokic over Embiid as they thought the Sixers’ center had the better year. However, Embiid took the high road on Tuesday night following Philadelphia’s Game 5 loss on the road against the Miami Heat.

“Congrats to Nikola,” said Embiid. “He deserved it. He had an amazing season. There is no right or wrong. There are a lot of candidates and could’ve gone either way.”

Embiid admitted that he figured a while back he wouldn’t win MVP this season. While Embiid’s coaches and teammates are disappointed in the situation, the big man made it clear that the situation is what it is at this point.

“I’m not mad,” Embiid finished. “But that is two years in a row I’ve put myself in that position — it didn’t happen. It’s almost like, at this point, it’s whatever. Whatever happens, happens.”

