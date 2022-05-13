Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers had their backs against the wall on Thursday night in South Philly. As the Sixers were down 2-3 and facing elimination, an injury-riddled Embiid attempted to do everything he could to force a Game 7.

Embiid's effort wasn't enough, though. As the MVP runner-up and his supporting cast struggled from the jump, the Miami Heat kept their foot on the gas throughout the entire game.

Eventually, Jimmy Butler and the Heat handed the Sixers their fourth and final loss of the second-round series. Now, the Sixers will become the next team to enter the offseason, while the Heat will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

After the game, Miami star Jimmy Butler shared one final handshake with his former teammate Joel Embiid. During his postgame interview on ESPN, Butler revealed what he said to Embiid.

“I love [Joel Embiid]. I’m proud of him," said Butler. "Yes, yes, yes, I still wish I was on his team. I definitely love the Miami Heat, though, man. I’m glad that I’m here, but I got so much respect and love for Joel Embiid.

To no surprise, Embiid sent a similar sentiment Butler's way and reiterated he isn't sure why he and the former Sixer are no longer teammates.

“I’m happy for him,” said Embiid. “I won’t sit here and say I didn’t wish he was my teammate. I still don’t know how we let him go. I wish I could’ve gone to battle with him still, but it is what it is. We just gotta keep building and keep trying to reach that goal. “That’s my guy. That’s my brother. It’s tough, but I’m proud of him. He’s playing at an unreal level. He’s something else right now, and I’m proud of him for being at this level and carrying them and what he’s been able to do.”

Butler and Embiid will go their separate ways as the second-round series has concluded. Butler, who maintained a high level of play throughout the series will continue leading his team in the Eastern Conference Finals as the Heat attempt to make another championship run.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

