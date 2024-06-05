All 76ers

Knicks Insider Predicts Potential Sixers Target’s Future

A New York Knicks insider reveals the Philadelphia 76ers are expected to have interest in OG Anunoby.

Justin Grasso

May 2, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) drives for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) and center Joel Embiid (21) during the first half of game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
May 2, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) drives for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) and center Joel Embiid (21) during the first half of game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
A New York Knicks trade acquisition might be on his way to hit the free agency market this summer. Former Toronto Raptors wing OG Anunoby could gain interest from a handful of suitors, including the Philadelphia 76ers.

With a player option on the table for a reported $19 million, Anunoby could opt-in and give the Knicks another season in 2024-2025. For the time being, the two-way standout is expected to decline, and seek out a major contract extension.

Considering the Knicks traded for Anunoby midway through the 2023-2024 season, giving up valuable assets, it would be in their best interest to retain the veteran.

SNY’s Ian Begley recently reiterated that the Sixers “have interest” in Anunoby. He also speculates there are “plenty” of suitors across the league.

While the former Raptor could have a crowded market for his services in the event he goes shopping for a new deal, the Knicks insider predicts that Anunoby stays where he’s at.

“I’ll predict here that Anunoby re-signs with New York on a contract that contains some incentives for games played,” Begley writes. “It would be stunning if the Knicks allowed Anunoby to go to another team after they moved RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to Toronto to acquire him.”

May 2, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) looks on from the bench during a timeout in the first half against the Philadelphia 76ers in game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
May 2, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) looks on from the bench during a timeout in the first half against the Philadelphia 76ers in game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Anunoby fit like a glove on the Knicks when he arrived last season. Although he missed a chunk of games after suffering an injury, his small sample size throughout the regular season was more than enough to prove to New York he belonged.

In 23 games, Anunoby averaged 14 points on 49 percent shooting from the field and 39 percent shooting from deep. He also averaged four rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block.

In the postseason, Anunoby averaged 15 points, six rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in nine outings. The 26-year-old’s fourth playoff run once again proved he could continue to compete at a high level when the stakes increase.

Anunoby will be a name to keep an eye on for Philadelphia, for multiple reasons. If he becomes available, there is a chance the Sixers could reach out with an offer. If not, then the two-way standout could remain a division rival for years to come.

