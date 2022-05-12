Kyle Lowry's Playing Status in Game 6 vs. Sixers

Miami Heat star guard Kyle Lowry has had a tough road in the 2022 NBA Playoff run. Lowry started dealing with a hamstring strain during Miami's first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks.

Due to Lowry's setback, the starting guard missed the final two games of Miami's series against Atlanta. Despite being out, Miami managed to put away the Hawks in five games before drawing a second-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers.

A couple of days of rest didn't do enough for Lowry. When the Sixers and the Heat tipped off for Game 1 last week, Lowry wasn't cleared for action. He missed Game 2 as well. When Game 3 rolled around, Lowry was upgraded to questionable.

Although he wasn't one-hundred percent, Lowry was cleared for action. Unfortunately, he struggled on the floor during his first set of action in the series. During Game 3, Lowry scored zero points off of four shots in 25 minutes.

Two nights later, the Heat guard put up six points in 30 minutes, draining just 30-percent of his field-goal attempts. After Game 4, Lowry admitted his hamstring injury was still bothering him. Not too long after, he was downgraded to out ahead of Game 5. Without Lowry, the Heat picked up another win at home.

Now, leading the series 3-2, Miami seems confident they might be able to get the job done without their starting guard on the floor. For the second-straight game, Kyle Lowry has been ruled out.

So far, the Heat are 3-0 without Lowry on the floor. On Thursday night, they'll hope to make it four, so they can get a few days off to rest and recover before the Eastern Conference Finals. Otherwise, they'll be headed back to Miami for a Game 7 battle.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

