NBA Analyst Names Sixers Rival as Best Landing Spot for Kevin Durant
Heading into the offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers have been connected to a handful of star-level forwards. Even though there's been no reports of him being available, Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant has been a hot name on the rumor mill.
A few weeks ago, ESPN's Zach Lowe cited the Sixers as a team to be in the mix for Durant in the event the Suns attempt to move him. That said, his colleague Kendrick Perkins doesn't see things that way.
During a recent episode of First Take, Kendrick Perkins gaves his thoughts on Durant changing teams again. He feels that the Miami Heat, not the Sixers, are the best fit for the former MVP. It's worth pointing out that KD had the Heat on his list of teams when he requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets.
"We know the Miami Heat went to two NBA Finals, Jimmy Butler wasn't able to get them over the hump. You get a guy like Kevin Durant in there," Perkins said. "And also, the Miami Heat, they got some pieces. They got some pieces over there that's eye candy."
While the Heat have had more postseason success as of late, the Sixers still have a lot to offer Durant. For starters, he'd get to play alongside one of the league's top players in Joel Embiid. Not to mention Tyrese Maxey, who is fresh off a breakout campaign this year. Joining forces with this duo would put Durant in a good position to add another championship to his resumé.
Miami might have more to offer in terms of exciting young pieces, but in terms of fit, Philly might be the best option for KD. He'd be joining a promising star duo along with a front office that has cap space to properly fill out a strong supporting cast.