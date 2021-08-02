NBA News: Andre Iguodala Won't Return to Miami Heat Next Season

Andre Iguodala will have to find himself a new NBA home for next season. As the 2021 offseason continues, the Miami Heat had a tough choice to make regarding the 37-year-old forward. For $15 million, the Heat could've brought Iguodala back to the team for the 2021-2022 season.

But that won't be the case. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Miami Heat have opted to decline Igodala's team option for next season. Now, he'll become a free agent for the first time since 2013 when he joined the Golden State Warriors after stints with the Philadelphia 76ers and the Denver Nuggets.

Over the last couple of years, Iguodala hasn't been all that productive after he shined in a limited role with the Golden State Warriors. As the veteran forward aged, the Warriors decided to trade Iguodala to the Memphis Grizzlies two seasons ago.

Being that Memphis was a young team that didn't look playoff-ready ahead of the 2019-2020 season, Iguodala made it clear he wouldn't play that year unless he was somewhere he could compete for a title.

That's when the Heat came calling. In a three-team trade that included the Heat, Grizzlies, and the Minnesota Timberwolves, Iguodala landed in South Beach. That's when he signed a two-year extension worth $30 million with the final season being the option the Heat will decline.

A return to Philly could be an interesting scenario for Iguodala, but it's unlikely. As the Sixers need shooters to space the floor, Iguodala's averages from beyond-the-arc aren't exactly ideal for the Sixers. Over the last two seasons with the Heat, the veteran averaged 31-percent from deep.

Plus, a return out West seems inevitable at this point. According to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, Iguodala is among a handful of veterans who are interested in playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Also, Tim Reynolds of ESPN reports that Iguodala is expected to speak with his former organization, the Warriors, in free agency. He'll likely garner a handful of suitors, but it seems inevitable Iguodala's next team will be somewhere out West.

