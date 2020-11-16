SI.com
NBA Rumors: 76ers Trade Target James Harden Has Sights Set on Nets

Justin Grasso

The Houston Rockets have made it clear lately that they intend to keep their high-priced former MVP James Harden happy in Houston. As Harden's rumored concerns regarding the direction of the organization came to life, though, it seemed Harden wasn't on the same page with his team.

Harden wasn't alone with his concerns. Rockets starting point guard Russell Westbrook is also unhappy with the outlook of the future in Houston. Late last week, Westbrook reportedly requested a trade from the Rockets.

Harden, on the other hand, told the organization he remains committed to them and that he's locked in for next year. A few days later, it seems Harden might not be fully committed to the Rockets after all.

On Sunday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Romona Shelburne, and Zach Lowe reported that Harden is quickly becoming intrigued with the idea of joining the Brooklyn Nets. As Harden searches for the first NBA Finals victory of his career, he's interested in potentially joining Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to form another NBA superteam.

"The idea of joining Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn is resonating with Harden, sources said," ESPN reports. "Durant and Harden -- past teammates with the Oklahoma City Thunder -- have recently discussed the possibility, but there have yet to be trade discussions between the two front offices."

A few weeks ago, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that teams were going to monitor Harden's situation in Houston. One of the notable organizations taking a look at the Houston All-Star is reportedly the Philadelphia 76ers.

As Philly's President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey is the man responsible for bringing Harden to Houston back in 2012, the former Rockets General Manager could be interested in bringing the former MVP to his new team in Philly.

[RELATED: Don't Count on 76ers Landing Rockets' James Harden]

But it seems Harden's future elsewhere would have to be Brooklyn or bust. As the Nets are a desired destination for the veteran guard, he still remains content with staying in Houston too as he did mention before he'd like to finish his career with the Rockets regardless of what happens this year.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

