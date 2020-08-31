Bubble Bits: Carmelo Anthony's Future, Gregg Popovich to the Nets Rumors and More

Every weekday, SI’s Chris Mannix will check-in with his Bubble Bits, a quick hit on something notable from inside the NBA’s campus

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla – News, notes and observations while wondering if we can make this Jamal Murray-Donovan Mitchell duel a best-of-15 …

· Carmelo Anthony says he thinks he has found a home in Portland. Do the Blazers feel the same way? There’s no question the decision to sign Anthony, who inked a one-year, veteran’s minimum (roughly $2 million) deal with the Blazers last November, paid off. Anthony averaged 15.4 points and 6.3 assists this season with the Blazers, mostly at power forward. In the playoffs, Skinny ‘Melo shifted to small forward and averaged 15.2 points, knocking down nearly 40% of his threes. Can Anthony, 36, still be a productive small forward? The Blazers frontcourt of Jusuf Nurkic and Zach Collins will return, which will limit his time there, Trevor Ariza’s potential departure could open up a hole on the wing. Also—would Anthony come off the bench? The Blazers might be inclined to start the emerging Gary Trent or the returning Rodney Hood in that slot. Anthony can still play, but there will need to be some deep discussions about his role before he can return to play for Portland.

· Dallas is done, and among the offseason priorities for the Mavericks has to be finding an enforcer. Whatever Marcus Morris’s intentions, the Clippers forward took three shots at Doncic during this series, the last a flagrant foul in Game 6 that resulted in Morris’s ejection. The Mavs are skilled, but they lack physicality. Enforcers aren’t as easy to find as they used to be, when Charles Oakley and the Davis twins—Antonio and Dale—ruled the NBA. But Dallas needs to find one of them. Perhaps … Morris? Morris will be a free agent after this season. His brother, Markieff, a similar player, will be too. Dallas should do whatever they can to bring a player like that in to watch Doncic’s back.

· On the Gregg Popovich-to-the-Nets rumors—the sentiment among execs in the bubble is that Popovich isn’t going anywhere. While the Nets chatter went public recently, the feeling that Brooklyn, run by ex-Spurs exec Sean Marks, would make a run at Popovich, has been in the water supply for several months. While the Nets would (theoretically) offer Popovich a championship-ready roster, it’s just hard to believe Popovich, at 71, would pick up and start somewhere new. Several people who know Popovich say his career capstone will be the Olympics, where he will try to lead Team USA to a gold medal next summer.

· Coaching gossip: Could Mike D’Antoni leave Houston for Indiana this offseason? The Pacers, who fired Nate McMillan last week, could make a run at D’Antoni, whose contract expires after this season. Two things to consider: With the Rockets nearing a trip to the second round, it will be tough to justify cutting ties with a coach whose innovative coaching style seems to fit Houston’s unique roster. Also, would small market Indiana be willing to come with the kind of lucrative offer that could lure D’Antoni away?

· Markelle Fultz reclaimed his career in Orlando this season. Will he be able to build on that in the next one? Fultz averaged 15.2 points in 72 games this season. The Magic, with limited cap flexibility, will have to look internally for upgrades. That includes Fultz. Can Fultz, who shot 26.7% from three, become a more reliable perimeter shooter? Will a healthy offseason lead to him getting stronger? Orlando is solidly entrenched among the playoff contenders. Fultz could be what pushed the Magic even further.