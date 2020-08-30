NBA Rumors: Nets are 'Pessimistic' About 76ers HC Candidate Ty Lue

As the Philadelphia 76ers entered the market for a new head coach this week, one name hasn't stopped coming up. Los Angeles Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue is easily the most popular name in the market as several teams, including the Brooklyn Nets, have had their eyes on the former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach for some time.

The Nets and the 76ers aren't the only ones interested in landing Lue potentially. According to multiple reports, the New Orleans Pelicans have an interest, and the Chicago Bulls and Indiana Pacers are expected to do their due diligence as well.

Knowing that Lue could be in search of landing with a team with established stars on it already, that makes the two leaders in the race for his services the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets.

The idea of coaching a team with two champions on it in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving might be a more attractive situation than coming in and coaching the Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid-led Sixers, who have an awkward roster fit.

But according to a recent report, Brooklyn doesn't seem all that sold on Ty Lue at the moment. Per SNY's NBA Insider Ian Begley, people in the Nets' organization "expressed pessimism about the idea of hiring Lue after the club parted ways with Kenny Atkinson." While Begley notes it's unclear why that's the case, the NBA Insider says it's "entirely possible" Brooklyn changed its mind on Lue this early on.

By now, it's no secret who the Nets' favorite target is. Earlier this week, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Brooklyn is very interested in San Antonio Spurs head coach, Greg Popovich. While landing the legendary coach seems like a longshot, Brooklyn won't give up, according to Begley.

As for the Sixers, they seem to be quite interested in Lue's services at the moment. As they take their time searching for an experienced head coach, who has dealt with stars in the past, Lue makes the most sense.

And recently, it's been reported that the interest is mutual for Lue. The Sixers aren't going to rush their next head coaching hire, but if they want the Clippers assistant, they might have to act fast as interest is only going to grow for Lue from here.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_