NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons' Trade Value Remains High Across NBA

When Ben Simmons wrapped up the Philadelphia 76ers' Game 7 loss in the second-round series against the Atlanta Hawks with just four points on offense, the trade rumors were already flying.

Simmons' offensive shortcomings were always a topic of conversation when the Sixers got deeper in the playoffs over the last few years. Now that the Sixers have failed to advance past the second round for the fourth time in the Simmons and Joel Embiid era, the Sixers might have to seriously think about shaking things up.

Embiid, who was an MVP finalist last season, won't have to worry about seeing his name popping up in trade rumors. Ever since getting drafted to the 76ers in 2014, Embiid has been the face of the franchise.

As the Sixers have to focus on building around Embiid and finding players that complement his game, the Sixers will have to seriously consider moving Simmons. However, they aren't in a rush to do so because the three-time All-Star's value is lower than it's ever been.

But just because his value is at its lowest doesn't mean Simmons can't land the Sixers a nice return in any potential trades. According to Sports Illustrated's national NBA insider Chris Mannix, he believes Simmons' true value around the league is a lot higher than people are making it out to be.

"I hear from executives all the time that are loving this ‘Ben Simmons trade value has cratered’ conversation because they hope that Philadelphia believes that. I think his trade value is actually higher than what’s being publicly portrayed. But you’re going to continue to hear a lot of the negativity around Ben Simmons. In other words, I think people value him pretty high across the league because I do think there’s a belief that someone’s going to figure the shooting thing out."

While Simmons certainly has a lot to work on mentally and physically, he's still a proven star in the NBA that's just 24-years-old and locked into a long-term contract. If any team does trade for him, they have a lot of work to do, but it could be worth it as Simmons' ceiling remains high.

The Sixers will more than likely allow more time to pass before they get close to striking a deal, if they do one at all. Still, the idea that Simmons is no longer a player who teams are interested in investing in seems more like hope from potential trade suitors rather than reality.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.