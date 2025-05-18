NBA Scout Encourages 2 Teams to Pursue Trade With Sixers
Beyond the top two picks in the 2025 NBA Draft, no selection is a guarantee. While Ace Bailey was assumed to be the third-best prospect in the player pool in the months leading up to the NBA Draft Lottery, the narrative is starting to shift a bit. Interestingly enough, the Philadelphia 76ers are the proud owners of the third pick.
It wouldn’t be the City of Brotherly Love if there weren’t a little division amongst the fan base regarding a notable player. Some want to stick to the mock drafts across the net that suggested Bailey is No. 3, no matter who was set to go on the clock there.
Others want the Sixers go in a different direction, with many pounding the table to take a chance on the super athletic Baylor star, VJ Edgecombe. One NBA scout believes the Sixers could afford going a little deeper in the draft, trading back with one of two teams.
The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey reported that the anonymous scout believes that Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper are the only true standouts in that top section of the draft. The next three or four? “Basically the same,” Pompey wrote, relaying the scout’s opinion.
“If he were Morey, the scout said he would see if the Charlotte Hornets (with the fourth pick) or Utah Jazz (fifth) want to move up,” Pompey added.
The Hornets and Jazz are among a group of teams who ended up in a bad spot after the lottery. Out of three teams, they shared the highest odds to win the Flagg sweepstakes. Instead, the Mavericks won it with a less-than-two percent chance of doing so.
The Jazz and the Hornets aren’t in a position to contend as early as next season, which is something the Sixers don’t believe they can say. Despite winning less than 30 percent of their games last year, the Sixers chalked it up to bad luck on the injury front. Hopeful for good health next year, the Sixers believe they will re-enter playoff contention. Whoever they draft will feel instant pressure to contribute right away.
If Bailey, the consensus third-overall pick, isn’t ready for that kind of role just yet, getting creative in a trade-back would be in the Sixers’ best interest. However, Daryl Morey’s public comments suggest they are confident in a certain prospect beyond Flagg and Harper. If that remains true, the Hornets and the Jazz will have to wait their turn.