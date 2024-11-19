Nick Nurse Reveals 76ers Held Team Meeting After Loss vs Miami Heat
It took Nick Nurse a lot longer than usual to meet with reporters in Miami on Monday. Following a 106-89 loss on the road against the Miami Heat, the Philadelphia 76ers held a team meeting.
What was said? Well, as expected, the head coach didn’t get into specifics. As the Sixers have a lot to figure out, their best strategy is to keep all of their issues internal and prevent the outside noise from getting to them amid a shockingly disappointing 2-11 loss.
By the end of the night on Monday, the Sixers sat in the Eastern Conference’s last seed, tied with the rebuilding Washington Wizards. Miami handed them their fourth loss in a row.
"It was a little bit of a similar pattern we've been having,” Nurse told reporters, describing the reason behind the turning point of Monday’s game.
“It started out OK other than we didn't make shots. I mean, it was a theme of the first two and a half quarters where we were really generating possibly the best shots we've had all year, right? We got to the rim some. We were totally open from 3. Then had just a cold spell kind of in the second,” he said, according to Sixers Wire.
In the second quarter, the Sixers led by nearly 19 points after getting out in front from the jump. Finally, they looked like a team that had it all clicking. Unfortunately, the game changed quickly. By the time halftime approached, the Sixers only held a three-point lead.
A lousy third-quarter performance put the Sixers down 88-72 heading into the fourth quarter. At that point, it was clear where the Sixers were headed.
“The third [quarter] started the same, but didn't have any of the driving layups, had a bunch of wide-open threes, didn't make any of them right? Then all of a sudden, again, we're playing defense and in transition, just possession after possession after possession. So similar. Offense lets us down and puts our defense in a bind,” Nurse finished.
The Sixers have a lot to work on, and it turns out that the answers to all of their problems aren’t as simple as getting the All-Stars back in the mix.
When the Sixers saw Tyrese Maxey and Paul George play together for the first time, the games involving the duo resulted in an 0-2 record. In three matchups with Joel Embiid and the star wing, who signed a max contract over the summer, the Sixers are winless.
On Wednesday, the Sixers will get an opportunity to bounce back against the Memphis Grizzlies. That game will wrap up the current road trip, and send the Sixers back to Philly with hopes that the All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey could potentially get back to playing after dealing with a hamstring strain.