Suns vs. Heat Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Jan. 13

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns are rolling at the moment, winning eight of their last 10 and three games in a row to jump the Houston Rockets for the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference.

Now, the Suns hit the road to take on the Miami Heat and Bam Adebayo, who have dropped three games in a row after blowing a first-half lead against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday.

Miami got off to a fast start, but it has since fallen to just 20-19 and is now the No. 8 seed in the East. The Heat are playing a unique, fast-paced style this season, but they’re no longer surprising teams as much on offense.

Miami has dropped to 22nd in offensive rating and is now outside the top five in the league in points per game after leading the entire NBA earlier this season.

Can the Heat get back on track against a Suns team that has come out of nowhere with one of the best defenses in the league?

Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for Tuesday night’s matchup.

Suns vs. Heat Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Suns +1.5 (-118)

Heat -1.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Suns: -105

Heat: -115

Total

230.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Suns vs. Heat How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 13

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Kaseya Center

How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), Arizona’s Family Sports

Suns record: 24-15

Heat record: 20-19

Suns vs. Heat Injury Reports

Suns Injury Report

Jamaree Bouyea – out

Jalen Green – out

Jordan Goodwin – available

Heat Injury Report

Tyler Herro – available

Norman Powell – questionable

Myron Gardner – out

Vladislav Goldin – out

Pelle Larsson – available

Terry Rozier – out

Jahmir Young – out

Suns vs. Heat Best NBA Prop Bets

Suns Best NBA Prop Bet

Collin Gillespie OVER 4.5 Assists (-114)

Gillespie is averaging 4.9 assists per game this season, but this is a solid matchup against a Miami team that is 19th in the league in opponent assists per game.

The Heat play at the fastest pace in the NBA, which has led to a ton of high-scoring games in the 2025-26 season. That benefits Gillespie and the Suns, as the young guard has become a key piece of the rotation as the lead guard next to Devin Booker.

Gillespie has five or more dimes in 11 games since Dec. 1, averaging 4.8 assists per game during that stretch.

Suns vs. Heat Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Suns are a great bet as road dogs:

The Phoenix Suns could be a sneaky upset pick on Tuesday, as they are third in the NBA in net rating over their last 10 games and have won three in a row heading into Tuesday’s clash with the Miami Heat.

Miami has taken a step back offensively as of late, ranking 28th in offensive rating over its last 10 games. That has pushed the Heat to just 20-19 this season, and they’re struggling mightily against quality teams.

The Heat are 13-3 against teams under .500 this season, but they’ve fallen to 7-16 against teams that are .500 or better. The Suns fall in that second bucket, and they have one of the better defenses in the NBA, ranking fifth in opponent points per game.

With Norman Powell questionable for Miami on Tuesday, I’m buying the Suns as small underdogs.

Pick: Suns +1.5 (-118 at DraftKings)

