OKC Thunder Star Presents Paul George With Difficult Question
The Philadelphia 76ers added more star power this summer. As the summer of cap space was a successful journey through the early stages, the Sixers look to be in a better position this time around after they lost their third star James Harden to a trade demand last season.
After navigating through the 2023-2024 campaign with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey being the headlining duo, the Sixers added Paul George to the equation. Suddenly, the Sixers can rely on Maxey to continue filling the void of Harden’s scoring and playmaking while having George play the role of a star complementary piece.
Meanwhile, Joel Embiid will continue to be at the top of the pecking order as the star big man has established himself as one of the best scorers in the game over the past few seasons.
With Embiid’s consistent improvement in the scoring department, he’s been the obvious choice for the Sixers to run their offense through at any given point of a game. With another All-Star on board, Oklahoma City Thunder big man Chet Holmgren presented Paul George with a valid question: Who is taking the last shot for the Sixers if they need a go-ahead bucket?
George understandably deflected.
“That’s a Nick Nurse question,” the nine-time All-Star said on ‘Podcast P.’ “I’m gonna deflect that to Nick Nurse. Whoever Nick Nurse draws it up for, we’re gonna get the best shot.”
Some teams have no choice but to pick one star to get the ball to in crunch time. For the Sixers, they have at least three options. While Embiid and George have the most experience in said situation, Maxey has earned his stripes, too, giving the Sixers another number to call if needed.
While George would embrace being the player to put the fate of a game in his hands, he explained he’s been around long enough to understand that the head coach could have different preferences in different situations.