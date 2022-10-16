Report: Oklahoma City Thunder Sign Isaiah Joe on Multi-Year Deal

According to Shams Charania, the Oklahoma City Thunder are picking up Isaiah Joe on a multi-year deal.

The signing by Oklahoma comes days after Philadelphia waived both Charles Bassey and Joe to finalize their roster ahead of the start of the upcoming season.

Joe was drafted by the Sixers in 2020, who he played 96 games for, where he averaged four points and one rebound per game.

Although the Arkansas prospect struggled to gain traction in the City of Brotherly Love, he managed to show up during the 2022-23 Summer League, averaging 15 points and two assists on 49 percent accuracy from the field.

To make room for the former Sixer, Charania reports that the Thunder are planning to waive David Nwaba.

Declan Harris contributes to All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him on Twitter: @DecIanH.

More Sixers News:

Matisse Thybulle Extension on the Horizon?: The Sixers have a deadline to meet regarding a potential Matisse Thybulle extension. If the team cannot agree to terms on a new extension with Thybulle before Monday evening, then the defensive standout would be slated to become a free agent at the end of the 2022-2023 NBA season. Discussions have begun, but is a deal close? CLICK TO READ MORE.

Doc’s Thoughts a Recent Move: The Sixers had some tough cuts to make this week. Former second-round picks Isaiah Joe, and Charles Bassey had a hard time seeing the court during Philadelphia’s 2022 preseason run. While it seemed the final roster spot came down to Bassey or Joe, both players found out they wouldn’t be sticking around beyond the offseason. On Friday, Rivers offered his thoughts on the recent moves. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE.