76ers: Joel Embiid, Allen Iverson Join Michael Rubin's 'All In' Challenge

A few weeks ago, Philadelphia 76ers Limited Partner Michael Rubin helped create and donate masks and medical gowns with the help of his company, Fanatics. This week, the Sixers' partner is putting together the largest digital fundraiser ever.

On Tuesday, Rubin took to social media to introduce the 'All In' Challenge. The purpose of the challenge is to nominate and encourage other celebrities to offer up an opportunity for fans to donate money for a chance to win a once in a lifetime experience.

All of the money raised by each auction and contest will be donated to several non-profits, which help with food insecurity in the United States. When he first fired up the challenge, Rubin got some help from several celebrities and athletes with a connection to Philadelphia, such as Ben Simmons, Meek Mill, and Kevin Hart.

Since the 'All In' Challenge launched, Rubin's project has helped create over 50 fan experience opportunities to generate donation money for the selected non-profits. And as of Thursday, two other Sixers have gotten involved.

Joel Embiid and Allen Iverson Take on the Challenge

Allen Iverson may no longer be on the Philadelphia 76ers roster, but the NBA Hall of Famer is still very much a part of the Sixers. The legendary guard typically spends a lot of time at the Wells Fargo Center cheering on the team that has his number hanging in the rafters.

Therefore, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see Iverson getting involved with Rubin's challenge. Similar to Simmons' fan experience, fans can bid to have an opportunity to attend the Iverson Roundball Classic, sit court-side at a Sixers game with the legend, visit Reebok's headquarters to create a custom pair of Question sneakers, and more.

As for Joel Embiid's auction, the Sixers All-Star has offered up the opportunity for fans to bid for an ultimate fan experience. The winner receives a signed, game-worn jersey, two court-side tickets to a Sixers game where the fan will warm-up with Embiid beforehand, and an opportunity to check out Sixers' practice during a three-night stay in Philly.

So far, Embiid's ultimate fan experience has garnered five bids, which have exceeded $13,000. As for Iverson, he has received 10 bids, which is currently at $10,500 after starting at $5,000. In total, Rubin's challenge has collected over $7 million so far.

