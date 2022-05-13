Rivers Isn't Worried About Rumors Following Second-Round Loss

Throughout the 2021-2022 NBA season, Philadelphia 76ers head coach, Doc Rivers heard his name pop up in rumors quite a few times. Whether a rumor considered him to be on the hot seat or considered him a candidate for a job in another city, Rivers has heard it all throughout the year.

Following Thursday night's Game 6 loss against the Miami Heat, Rivers had to answer to it once again. As the Sixers came up short in their elimination game at home and ended their season with a 99-90 loss, Rivers made it clear that he feels secure with the 76ers despite coming up short once again.

“I don't worry about my job, but I think I do a terrific job," said Rivers on Thursday. "And if you don't, then you should write it because I worked my butt off to get this team here. When I first got here, no one picked us to be anywhere. And again this year, the same thing. So if that's how anyone feels, write it, and I'm gonna feel secure about it.”

If the Sixers had any doubts about Rivers' ability to lead this team before, the veteran head coach reportedly earned more respect from the organization throughout the first half of the 2021-2022 season as he steered the team through the major distraction that was the Ben Simmons saga.

Despite playing without a second All-Star for a majority of the year, the Sixers still managed to snatch the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference and make it to the sixth matchup of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

While Rivers' name might remain in rumors throughout the offseason as head coaching vacancies need to be filled, he doesn't believe the team's shortcomings in the 2022 playoffs will affect his future in Philadelphia.

“It is [a results-based business], but you don’t [make changes] every year," Rivers continued. "Every time you're wrong, should you lose your job? No. So it's the same thing. But listen, if you believe that, then go with it. I know what I did this year and I feel very good about that. But again, if you believe that, then you just run with it.”

