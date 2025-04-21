Philadelphia 76ers Fans Erupt Over Cooper Flagg NBA Draft News
After finishing the regular season with the NBA's fifth-worst record, the Philadelphia 76ers find themselves with a 10.5% chance of securing the top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. On Monday morning, the top prospect of the incoming class officially made his decision regarding his future.
Flagg was arguably the top individual performer in college basketball all year, impacting the game on both ends on a nightly basis. As a freshman, he averaged 19.2 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 4.2 APG, 1.4 SPG, and 1.4 BPG while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc.
Seeing that it is the common trend now, many expected Flagg to depart for the NBA after his freshman season. However, he turned some heads after making choice comments about possibly coming back for one more run with the Blue Devils. On Monday, Flagg put all the speculation to an end.
In a heartfelt post on Instagram, Flagg opened up on how his time as Duke was one of the best years of his life. That said, he proceeded to officially put his name in the 2025 NBA Draft.
With the Sixers finding themselves in the lottery, fans rushed to social media to get excited over Flagg officially putting his name in the draft.
While it's the lowest odds of the top five, the Sixers are still in a pretty favorable position to climb a few spots to No. 1. The only teams ahead of them are the New Orleans Pelicans, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards and Utah Jazz.
For the Sixers, landing in the top six to keep their pick is the top priority. That said, jumping to the top spot and securing a player like Flagg would drastically alter the short and long-term trajectory of the franchise.