Philadelphia 76ers: Ime Udoka to the Bulls is not a Guarantee

The Chicago Bulls have been the talk of the hiatus over the last few months. Not just because of Michael Jordan's 'Last Dance' documentary, but because the front office has seen its major turnover with the addition of Denver Nuggets' Arturas Karnisovas and Philadelphia 76ers' Marc Eversley.

Now with the front office switched over to fresh faces in Chicago, the next move for the Bulls could be changing up the coaching staff. Currently, Jim Boylen remains the head coach of the Bulls, but there have reportedly been some mixed messages coming from the roster as Karnisovas and Eversley get to know the organization.

In other words, Boylen doesn't have full support from his locker room. And when you consider the mixed messages along with the 39-84 record as a head coach over the last two years -- it seems Boylen's time as the Bulls' head coach could be running short. If that's the case, then another 76ers assistant could be on his way out.

Ime Udoka, Brett Brown's top assistant on the Sixers, has been linked to the Bulls quite a few times now since the front office turnover. As Chicago nears a potential decision on Boylen's future, Udoka has once again been named a 'front-runner' to be the replacement, according to Joe Cowley of The Chicago-Sun Times.

While Udoka may be the rumored front-runner, he's not a lone-runner. Per Cowley's report, Toronto Raptors' assistant Adrian Griffin is also on the Bulls' radar. While Eversley's familiarity with Udoka makes it seem like the 76ers assistant would inevitably become the Bulls' top target, Griffin is no stranger to Chicago either.

Not only is Griffin connected with Karnisovas, but he also helped coach the Bulls for five seasons from 2010-2015 after playing for them a few years prior. Having familiarity with Chicago and the Bulls could give Griffin an upper-hand against Udoka if Boylen loses his job. Plus, if the Sixers decide to part ways with Brett Brown after this summer, Udoka could be one of the team's top targets as well.

A lot can happen over the next few months within the NBA's coaching carousel. And while Udoka will probably get a lot of buzz as coaching changes occur around the league, his departure from Philadelphia is not guaranteed.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

