News
Search

Philadelphia 76ers Rookies Choose Jersey Numbers

The rookies are signed on and ready to go.
Author:
Publish date:

As the Philadelphia 76ers continue training camp, the organization is working on completing the team's roster. This week's primary point of focus was getting rookie players signed on and ready to roll for next season.

A couple of weeks ago, the Sixers entered the 2020 NBA Draft with a handful of picks. Although they dished some out in a trade, the team came away with three new prospects via the draft.

In the first round, the Sixers selected Kentucky guard Tyrese Maxey. Then, for their first of two second-round picks, the team expectedly went with Arkansas sharpshooter Isaiah Joe. And finally, as the draft winded down, the 76ers took on a talented big man from DePaul in Paul Reed.

On Thursday, Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced that the team has officially signed all three of their rookies -- plus the team took on a former undrafted member of the 2018 NBA Draft class, by way of a two-way deal in Dakota Mathias.

According to the Sixers' team policy, contract figures for each rookie could not be announced. However, it is necessary to note that Isaiah Joe reportedly inked a three-year contract last week, while Reed and Mathias are on two-way deals. Maxey, who was selected No. 21 overall will likely receive a multi-year deal with options. 

What Number is Everybody Rocking?

Onto the jersey numbers. . .

  • Tyrese Maxey, G: No. 0
  • Isaiah Joe, G: No. 7
  • Paul Reed, PF: No. 44
  • Dakota Mathias, SG: No. 33

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

USATSI_13896514_168388689_lowres
News

76ers Rookies Choose Jersey Numbers

USATSI_12427965_168388689_lowres
News

Dwight Howard Urges Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid to be Selfless

USATSI_14727690_168388689_lowres
News

Tobias Harris Campaigns for NBA Teams to Sign Kyle O'Quinn

Philadelphia 76ers veteran guard Josh Richardson.
News

Richardson Believes Trade From Sixers was 'Good for Both Parties'

USATSI_14137940_168388689_lowres
News

Lonzo Ball Shouts out Joel Embiid After LiAngelo Ball Signed With Pistons

USATSI_13969478_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers' Shake Milton Put on Size During Short Offseason

USATSI_13584717_168388689_lowres
News

76ers Front Office had 'Tough Debates' Regarding a Recent Trade

Philadelphia 76ers rookie Matisse Thybulle.
News

Matisse Thybulle Likely to Take Vlogging Hiatus This Season

USATSI_12675916_168388689_lowres
News

3 Players Doc Rivers Believes can be Sixers' JJ Redick Next Season