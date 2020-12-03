76ers Rookies Choose Jersey Numbers

The rookies are signed on and ready to go.

As the Philadelphia 76ers continue training camp, the organization is working on completing the team's roster. This week's primary point of focus was getting rookie players signed on and ready to roll for next season.

A couple of weeks ago, the Sixers entered the 2020 NBA Draft with a handful of picks. Although they dished some out in a trade, the team came away with three new prospects via the draft.

In the first round, the Sixers selected Kentucky guard Tyrese Maxey. Then, for their first of two second-round picks, the team expectedly went with Arkansas sharpshooter Isaiah Joe. And finally, as the draft winded down, the 76ers took on a talented big man from DePaul in Paul Reed.

On Thursday, Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced that the team has officially signed all three of their rookies -- plus the team took on a former undrafted member of the 2018 NBA Draft class, by way of a two-way deal in Dakota Mathias.

According to the Sixers' team policy, contract figures for each rookie could not be announced. However, it is necessary to note that Isaiah Joe reportedly inked a three-year contract last week, while Reed and Mathias are on two-way deals. Maxey, who was selected No. 21 overall will likely receive a multi-year deal with options.

What Number is Everybody Rocking?

Onto the jersey numbers. . .

Tyrese Maxey, G: No. 0

Isaiah Joe, G: No. 7

Paul Reed, PF: No. 44

Dakota Mathias, SG: No. 33

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_