Sixers’ Daryl Morey Reveals Thoughts on Kelly Oubre’s Free Agency
The Philadelphia 76ers struck gold during the dog days of free agency last offseason. With most of the impact players off the market, the Sixers managed to lure in Kelly Oubre on a veteran’s minimum contract for one season.
The signing was an exciting one for Philly fans, who felt the Sixers’ quiet signing period needed a boost. While the timing and cost of the Oubre signing created many skeptics, the energetic veteran claimed that the way his free agency played out was a personal preference.
Oubre ended up outplaying his contract rather quickly. Although an off-court incident landed him on the injury report for over a month’s worth of games, Oubre played himself into the Sixers’ starting five come playoff time.
Now, the veteran is set to hit the free agency market once again. He bet on himself when he joined the Sixers in 2023. His progress could end with a nice payout.
At this point, what’re the Sixers’ thoughts on potentially retaining Oubre?
“Kelly was one, that you know, that was such a breath of fresh air,” said Sixers President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey. “[He] played so hard, won over the city, which isn’t easy. Gave us really key minutes in the regular season and the playoffs, so he’s definitely someone that we have interest in.”
The Sixers have a handful of players hitting the free agency market this summer. Not wanting to leave anybody out, Daryl Morey noted that the front office has interest in “pretty much all” of the free agents from this year’s squad.
But the reality is simple: Not everybody is coming back.
“I just wanna be loved,” Kelly Oubre said, regarding his free agency. “At the end of the day, I wanna go to somewhere where they respect and they love me. It’s been nothing but love here.”
Oubre has an interest in returning to the Sixers. Morey confirmed the interest is mutual. At the end of the day, it will all come down to the market.
A few years ago, Oubre generated a notable contract in free agency, signing for over $20 million to join the Charlotte Hornets for two seasons.
After his stint with the Sixers, Oubre averaged 15 points and five rebounds in 68 games during the regular season. In the playoffs, he posted career-high numbers, averaging 13 points and four rebounds, while shooting 39 percent from three.
Oubre will certainly generate interest in the market. It’s just unclear if he’ll be priced out of the Sixers’ range.