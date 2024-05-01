Philly Icons Call Sixers Fans to Action Following Game 5 Win vs Knicks
On Tuesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers found themselves fighting to keep their season alive. Down 3-1 to the New York Knicks, they had to win in a jam-packed Madison Square Garden to avoid elimination.
Thanks to some late-game heroics from Tyrese Maxey, the Sixers were able to take down the Knicks in overtime. The All-Star guard erupted for 46 points and nine assists to force a Game 6 in Philadelphia.
When the series was in Philly for games three and four, there was an abundance of Knicks fans in the arena. Following this impressive win, countless Philly icons called fans to action. They urged people not to sell their tickets for Game 6 and to pack the Wells Fargo Center with Sixers fans.
Among those urging for this on social media were Sixers legend Dr. J and University of South Carolina coach Dawn Staley.
Philly area rapper Lil Dicky also joined this cause. He doesn’t want to see swarms of opposing fans in the arena as the Sixers look to force a Game 7.
Aside from Maxey, Joel Embiid was also among the top standouts for the Sixers in their Game 5 win. The reigning MVP notched a triple-double, finishing with 19 points, 16 rebounds, and 10 assists. Tobias Harris also came alive with 19 points after struggling offensively to start the series.
Game 6 is scheduled for Thursday night, with tip-off slated for 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time.