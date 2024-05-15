Potential Sixers Trade Target Reportedly Unhappy With Phoenix Suns
Heading into this offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers are viewed as a major threat in the trade market. Armed with draft capital and cap space, Daryl Morey has put himself in a position to make a big splash.
Since they were eliminated by the New York Knicks, multiple names have been connected to the Sixers in rumors. Among those mentioned is Phoenix Suns All-Star Kevin Durant. After they too fell short of expectations, many have speculated on if the team should break up the star tiro.
NBA Analyst says Kevin Durant is unhappy with the Phoenix Suns
During a recent episode of ESPN's First Take, Stephen A. Smith added more fuel to the rumor mill. The longtime NBA insider stated that the former MVP is unhappy in his current situation.
"Kevin Durant in Phoenix is a problem," Stephen A. said. "They say Kevin Durant is never happy. They say he went more than a month without even talking to the head coach. They say he doesn't look happy there."
Statements like this from a well-respected reporter/analyst open up the door for a potential trade this summer. While they did go through a coaching change, the Suns have shown no intention of trading any of their stars yet.
If Phoenix were to make Durant available, the Sixers would likely be one of the many teams in the mix and doing their due diligence on the superstar forward. Despite getting ready to turn 36, KD is still playing at a high level. This season, he posted averages of 27.1 PPG, 6.6 RPG, and 5.0 APG.
In terms of fit, Durant makes perfect sense for the Sixers. He is someone who can help a team contend right now and could easily slide in alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Adding a player of his caliber would instantly give Philly one of the top offensive trios in the entire league. As for his contract, Durant is signed through the next two seasons.