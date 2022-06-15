The Philadelphia 76ers will be reportedly star hunting once again, heading into the 2022-2023 NBA season. After landing James Harden at the trade deadline last year, Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey is expected to look for another star to throw in the mix.

Multiple names come to mind when it comes to potentially available stars. Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal, and Zach LaVine, to name a few. Beal and LaVine are set to become free agents this offseason, while Lillard remains under contract in Portland. Although Lillard's been linked to the 76ers many times over the last season, the Trail Blazers star remains loyal to his organization.

As for Beal and LaVine, they have an opportunity to pack up and leave. Beal hinted before he might test the market as he hasn't done that yet in his career. However, during a recent sit-down with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks, the Wizards' star made it apparent he's trending towards returning to D.C.

Last month, Zach LaVine's future in Chicago came into question. NBC Sports Chicago's K.C. Johnson reported that LaVine returning to the Bulls is "no longer is considered the slam dunk it once was."

Fast forward a few weeks later, Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report notes that once free agency opens, LaVine will lock himself in as a long-term member of the Bulls despite having several teams linked to him over the last couple of months.

Where Does That Leave The Sixers?

The Sixers are in decent shape currently. Joel Embiid is coming off of his second-straight season as an MVP finalist. While James Harden didn't look like "Houston Harden" in Philly, the star guard's playmaking was valuable. Also, Harden believes a full offseason with the Sixers and without rehab will get him back on the right track.

Then, the Sixers also have Tyrese Maxey, who looked like one of the NBA's most improved players during his sophomore effort. Even if the Sixers don't snag a LaVine, Beal, or even Lillard going into next year, they can still improve their odds of winning by adding better bench pieces, as depth was clearly an issue as the playoffs progressed last season.

But if the top priority for Philly's front office truly is adding another All-Star, they are seemingly running out of candidates.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

