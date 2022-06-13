NBA free agency is around the corner. Once the 2022 NBA Draft is in the rearview, the Philadelphia 76ers will have their focus on the next phase of the offseason. When the free agency floodgates open up, all eyes will be on Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal.

The 28-year-old star guard is set to hit the free agency market. As his deal expires, many wonder whether Beal will pack up and leave for an opportunity to play somewhere else or remain with the Washington Wizards, who have struggled to contend for a title throughout his tenure in D.C.

Based on his sit-down with Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report, Beal is trending towards a not-so-surprising return to the Wizards.

What’s He Thinking?

“I have to do what’s best for me,” said Beal, according to NBC Sports. “There is a little anxiety because I have to make the decision, and time is counting down. We’re in June now. But it’s fun to be in this position.”

Beal talked about embracing having control of his future this summer in the past. That led many to believe he’d look beyond Washington when free agency approached.

“I know what my decision will be based off of, and that’s gonna be where I feel like I can win,” he explained. “That’s going to be my decision. If I feel like I can win in D.C., that’s what I’m gonna do. I want people to respect that.”

Beal’s been linked to the Philadelphia 76ers many times since last year’s offseason. As the Sixers have kept their eyes on stars around the league ever since the start of the Ben Simmons saga, Beal was one of the players that made sense as a possible trade acquisition for the Sixers.

However, Beal’s unwillingness to request a trade kept him with the Wizards. While a lot can happen over the next few weeks, it seems Beal will remain loyal to the team that brought him in as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft.

