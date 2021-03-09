Sixers' Danny Green Reacts to Kyle Lowry Trade Rumors

Former Toronto Raptors veteran Danny Green hasn't suited up for the six since they brought the Larry O'Brien trophy to Canada. However, many hypothetical trades being thrown around form a reunion between Sixers veteran Danny Green and the Raptors as Kyle Lowry's time in Toronto could be running out.

To start the year, the Raptors struggled. As they fell deep down in the Eastern Conference standings, it looked like the Raptors were well on their way to becoming sellers at the trade deadline. Considering Lowry isn't getting any younger, and his contract is set to expire soon, he would probably be the first player on his way out.

But at this point, Toronto might be torn. While they aren't necessarily championship contenders, they are in the playoff picture. Lowry and his agent claim they aren't looking for a new location for the veteran guard, but anything is possible as the trade deadline approaches. So, until the NBA throws a block on all trades after this month, rumors involving Lowry and the Sixers will likely continue to flourish.

And as long as Lowry-Sixers rumors are alive and well, Danny Green will probably continue to hear his name in the mix, too, as he would likely be out the door if Daryl Morey gets something done soon.

Green, who is no stranger to getting traded at this point, doesn't seem fazed by the rumors. After all, he revealed he hadn't heard his name involved in any concrete negotiations just yet. However, his podcast co-host Harrison Sanford recently picked the veteran's brain on the topic. Honest as always, Green touched on the rumors.

"I don’t believe anything until it comes across my desk from my agent or from the front office," Green said on Inside the Green Room. "I obviously have love for every team that I’ve played for so far."

"I think we have a great team and good pieces. Obviously, that’s up to them; there’s still time before the deadline, right?" Green continued. "If the front office feels like they can make the team better by doing it, then I obviously love playing in Toronto, even though they aren’t playing in Toronto right now. But I know that organization, and if that happens, so be it. I’ll make the best of whatever situation I’m in."

To be clear, Lowry and Green trade rumors are nothing more than speculation. Although reports have stated before that Lowry would like to return to his hometown in Philly and play for the Sixers, Lowry's agent shot it down. Most recently, there was speculation that Lowry's been telling people behind the scenes for months that he's getting traded soon. Lowry himself threw cold water on it this week.

Is a Sixers-Raptors trade involving still possible? Of course. As I mentioned before, a lot can happen before the deadline is here. Right now, it's necessary to keep expectations in check, though. Toronto is far from ready to move on, and it might take a while before they decide whether they're finishing the season up with Lowry or not.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.