Sixers Fans Get Clarity on Veteran's Preseason Availability
Heading into the 2025-2026 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers are hoping for better health this time around. As they have to get through one more preseason game, the Sixers still have a few question marks with players on their injury report. Kyle Lowry is one of them.
The 39-year-old guard is set to appear in his 20th NBA season this year. He struggled with his health in year 19, which marked his first full season with the Sixers.
As Lowry has been absent through the Sixers’ first few preseason games, the head coach, Nick Nurse, recently explained the reason behind the veteran playmaker’s extended time off.
via @NBAKrell: Nick Nurse says Kyle Lowry is doing a lot of conditioning in this phase of the preseason and they're trying to ease him into play given that it's his 20th season.
That might not be the update that fans want to hear, considering the Sixers saw Lowry play in less than half of the previous season.
Last year, Lowry averaged 18.8 minutes on the court, appearing in just 35 games. He struggled with his shooting, making 35 percent of his attempts from the field, and scoring 3.9 points per game. In the playmaking department, Lowry dished out 2.7 assists per game.
At the end of the 2024-2025 NBA season, Lowry publicly claimed he was going to return for a 20th season, with a preference to play it out in Philly. The Sixers couldn’t guarantee he would have a roster spot, but he ended up being one of their re-signings when it was all said and done.
via @OmerOsman200: Kyle Lowry in the vintage 76ers/Iverson-era jerseys.
The lack of availability for Lowry so far might be concerning, but the Sixers are playing the long game with several veterans this year. After watching key names like Joel Embiid, Paul George, Tyrese Maxey, and Andre Drummond struggle to stay in the lineup consistently, they want to be as cautious as possible this time around.
The 39-year-old Lowry still brings value when he’s out of the lineup, being an experienced vocal leader. However, the Sixers understand that depth is important. Being in the NBA since 2006, Lowry has more than enough experience to afford missing preseason action. While he could still debut next Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, getting him ready to be on the court if needed for the October 22 action against the Boston Celtics is key.