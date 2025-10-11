Sixers Feel 'College' Energy Surrounding The Team
Given that the Philadelphia 76ers are three games into their preseason slate, as well as deep into their team practice schedule, the team is fully ramping up for the 2025-26 season. As it tends to be every year, the team has a flurry of new faces on the team, which aren't just for fans to have to learn their names and playstlyes, but for the players themselves to find a spot in the locker room.
This is something that could be tough to do for some, but as newcomer Jabari Walker pointed out after a recent practice, there's something almost addictive about the team's energy, with the 23-year-old equating it to that of a college team.
"I think just being around the guys, this is a different type of bonding, it almost feels like a college team," Walker explained to the media earlier in the week. "I think the best part is like after the practices, going back to the locker room, just hearing everybody and seeing everybody's personality, like sometimes in other situations, you want to hurry up, drop off the court, and then just go home. I've been wanting to lag behind, because there's so many different personalities. I talked to PG [Paul George], Joel [Embiid], Reese [Tyrese Maxey], all these guys, they're all cool."
Walker signed with a two-way deal with the Sixers in the offseason, with the 23-year-old coming off a 60-game season with the Portland Trail Blazers, in which he averaged 5.2 points and 3.5 rebounds.
The former Colorado star isn't the only one to feel this energy enveloping the Sixers' locker room, as Johni Broome also sees it, explaining that despite some players being at different stages of their lives, they're still able to mesh with the younger players on the team.
"I definitely know what he's talking about, we've been here for a while now working out, so it's kind of given, like summer workouts a little bit, probably like the last month. But now everybody's back, I feel like everybody's kind of gelling a lot," Broome said. "Everybody jokes around, it's not as serious as I thought it would be, as far as like personality-wise, you know, a lot of dudes got families, they still have good personalities, they still joke around, they still interact with the younger guys."
Broome would know better than most, given that he just wrapped up his final season of his collegiate career, finishing his five-year stint as a member of the Auburn Tigers.
This energy or level of camaraderie among the Sixers has been highlighted in their one-on-one sessions after the team's practice, as concluded, which pits several players against one another.
