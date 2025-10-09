Sixers' Coach Not Ruling Out A Preseason Return for Paul George
Last season proved to be a down year for the Philadelphia 76ers, as they missed the playoffs for the first time in seven seasons, with their final record reading 24-58. Perhaps the biggest reason for their struggles was the injury bug that surrounded the team throughout the season, impacting some of their biggest players in Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George.
The latter of the trio signed with Philadelphia in the prior offseason, putting pen to paper on a four-year deal that will be worth $211 million when all is said and done. The first year in the City of Brotherly Love saw George average 16.2 points and 5.3 rebounds per game across 41 appearances.
As previously mentioned, his first season would see George spend time on the bench due to a variety of issues, including injuries to his pinkie, groin, and left knee, the latter of which caused him to sit out for the last chunk of matches.
In July, it was reported that the nine-time All-Star had successfully undergone surgery to repair his left knee. Since then, George has been recovering, which hasn't kept him away from Philadelphia's training facility, despite not partaking in team drills during the team's opening practices ahead of their trip to the United Arab Emirates.
What's the latest on George's recovery?
Upon returning from the Middle East, George was engaging in individual work during the Sixers' practices, according to a team official. However, Thursday's practice would see George work out with his teammates on the court, doing one-on-one drills after the team was dismissed from training.
Philadelphia head coach Nick Nurse provided an update on George's progress, stating that Thursday's session was the first time he actually partook in practice, which for the 35-year-old included more offensive drills, ones with anyone on the defensive end.
"Yeah, he is progressing, you know they're still working out some things, he did do some of the stuff early in practice as well, today for the first time, so that's also a progression," Nurse explained to the press. "Early stuff, just with the team, like five on 0 stuff, but it's been the first time for that, so there'll be boxes to keep it going."
Could George play before the regular season begins?
Given that the Sixers still have two preseason matches left, as well as their annual Blue and White scrimmage on Sunday afternoon, Nurse isn't willing to nix any plans of George's return to the court prior to the opening match against the Boston Celtics, as it all depends on his progression.
"I wouldn't say yes or no to any of that, I just don't know," Nurse stated. "I think this was a step in the right direction, and we'll see how fast he moves along."
The Sixers welcome the Orlando Magic into the recently renamed Xfinity Mobile Arena on Friday night, for their third of four preseason matches.
