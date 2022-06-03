Skip to main content
Sixers Fans React to Horford’s Impressive Performance in 2022 NBA Finals

Sixers Fans React to Horford’s Impressive Performance in 2022 NBA Finals

Al Horford’s lone season with the Philadelphia 76ers was unforgettable for all of the wrong reasons. After the Sixers signed Horford for over $100 million following his three-year stint with the Boston Celtics, they hoped to utilize him as a stretch-four and a backup center behind Joel Embiid in the playoffs.

But the Sixers found out that Horford’s fit alongside Embiid would be clunky. Eventually, former Sixers head coach Brett Brown adjusted and had Horford come off the bench instead.

Unfortunately, Brown couldn’t utilize Horford as a backup for much longer as an injury to another starter forced Horford back into the starting five by the time the playoffs rolled around.

Despite being a seasoned veteran with postseason experience, Horford wasn’t a difference-maker for the Sixers in 2020. With a first-round series against his former Celtic team, Horford and the 76ers were swept in the Orlando bubble.

Following a disappointing first season with Philadelphia, Horford was sent packing to join the Oklahoma City Thunder. After barely playing for the Thunder last season, Horford was once again traded back to his old team. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

While the Celtics were laughed at as it seemed the veteran big man didn’t have much gas left in the tank after basketball fans witnessed Horford’s underwhelming play in Philadelphia and Oklahoma City, the Celtics are the only ones laughing as Horford’s impressive postseason run continued on Thursday night.

In the Golden State, the Warriors and the Celtics met for Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals. As the Celtics surged from beyond the arc throughout the matchup, Horford’s second-half performance was a key reason why the Celtics were able to collect a victory to take a series lead.

Spending 32 minutes on the floor, Horford shot 9-12 from the field. He went 6-8 from deep and totaled for a team-high of 26 points in the 120-108 Boston victory. As Horford put on an impressive performance for all to see, Sixers fans who were tuned into the matchup reacted as expected.

The Reactions

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

More Sixers News:

NBA Executive’s Take on Harden: Following the Philadelphia 76ers’ final game of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, All-Star guard James Harden seemed confident that he’ll come back much better after going through an offseason without rehabbing. However, an anonymous NBA executive believes that Harden’s best days are evidently behind him and it could put the Sixers in a tough spot. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

Doc Rivers to Lakers Gets Put to Rest: Are the Los Angeles Lakers still holding out hope to acquire Sixers head coach Doc Rivers? Their latest move proves that’s not the case. While LA waited patiently to see if any new head coaches became available as the playoffs progressed, the Lakers finally hired Frank Vogel’s replacement and it’s not the 76ers head coach. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

In This Article (2)

Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics

USATSI_18423290_168388689_lowres
News

Al Horford Catches Fire in Game 1 of 2022 NBA Finals

By Justin Grasso4 hours ago
USATSI_18285648_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Former Sixer Eric Snow Believes Joel Embiid's Prime Could End Soon

By Justin Grasso18 hours ago
USATSI_17619888_168388689_lowres
News

Andre Drummond Shares Message Ahead of NBA Free Agency

By Justin Grasso21 hours ago
USATSI_17962382_168388689_lowres
News

Arizona Wildcats' Dalen Terry to Remain in 2022 NBA Draft

By Justin GrassoJun 2, 2022
USATSI_18290359_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers Will Pick in 2022 Draft After Nets Defer First-Rounder

By Justin GrassoJun 2, 2022
USATSI_18111690_168388689_lowres
News

Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris Appear in New Movie Teaser

By Justin GrassoJun 1, 2022
USATSI_17690368_168388689_lowres
News

Are the Nets Going to Defer Sixers' 2022 NBA Draft Pick?

By Justin GrassoJun 1, 2022
USATSI_17846740_168388689_lowres
News

NBA News: Cavaliers Add Former Head Coach to J.B. Bickerstaff’s Staff

By Justin GrassoJun 1, 2022