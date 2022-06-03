Sixers Fans React to Horford’s Impressive Performance in 2022 NBA Finals

Al Horford’s lone season with the Philadelphia 76ers was unforgettable for all of the wrong reasons. After the Sixers signed Horford for over $100 million following his three-year stint with the Boston Celtics, they hoped to utilize him as a stretch-four and a backup center behind Joel Embiid in the playoffs.

But the Sixers found out that Horford’s fit alongside Embiid would be clunky. Eventually, former Sixers head coach Brett Brown adjusted and had Horford come off the bench instead.

Unfortunately, Brown couldn’t utilize Horford as a backup for much longer as an injury to another starter forced Horford back into the starting five by the time the playoffs rolled around.

Despite being a seasoned veteran with postseason experience, Horford wasn’t a difference-maker for the Sixers in 2020. With a first-round series against his former Celtic team, Horford and the 76ers were swept in the Orlando bubble.

Following a disappointing first season with Philadelphia, Horford was sent packing to join the Oklahoma City Thunder. After barely playing for the Thunder last season, Horford was once again traded back to his old team.

While the Celtics were laughed at as it seemed the veteran big man didn’t have much gas left in the tank after basketball fans witnessed Horford’s underwhelming play in Philadelphia and Oklahoma City, the Celtics are the only ones laughing as Horford’s impressive postseason run continued on Thursday night.

In the Golden State, the Warriors and the Celtics met for Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals. As the Celtics surged from beyond the arc throughout the matchup, Horford’s second-half performance was a key reason why the Celtics were able to collect a victory to take a series lead.

Spending 32 minutes on the floor, Horford shot 9-12 from the field. He went 6-8 from deep and totaled for a team-high of 26 points in the 120-108 Boston victory. As Horford put on an impressive performance for all to see, Sixers fans who were tuned into the matchup reacted as expected.

