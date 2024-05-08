All 76ers

Sixers’ Front Office Leader Reveals Biggest Need For Next Season

Daryl Morey lays out the Philadelphia 76ers' biggest need for next season. 

Justin Grasso

Dec 15, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers resident of Basketball Operations / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
The Philadelphia 76ers’ 2024 playoff run did not go as planned.

Although they had goals of fighting for an NBA Championship, the Sixers struggled to get past the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs for the first time since 2020.

In a first-round series against the New York Knicks, the Sixers lost 2-4. While they were fighting an uphill battle, as the team’s star player, Joel Embiid, dealt with multiple setbacks throughout the postseason run, the Sixers once again entered the offseason with plenty of work to do.

The good news is that the Sixers are going to have money to spend, and draft picks to play with. Now, it’s up to the front office to make it all come together to find success.

On Monday, 76ers President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey, addressed the media for the final time before the Sixers get ready for the first phase of building next year’s roster.

To no surprise, Morey confirmed the obvious: The Sixers are building their team around the star duo of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

For the previous seven seasons, Embiid has earned All-Star honors and turned into one of the NBA’s most dominant players, collecting an MVP nod last year.

As for Maxey, he’s grown better each season since his rookie year and earned his first All-Star nod this year. While Maxey is expected to land a lucrative payday with the Sixers, Morey and the front office still have to acquire notable talent to build around the two stars.

Jan 22, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

So, what’s needed?

“I would say the biggest need is not at their position,” Morey stated. “Someone at the wing who can play and deliver at a high level in the playoffs. That’s the biggest need.”

Since his days as the Houston Rockets’ front office leader, Morey has been known to be a star hunter in the free agency and trade markets. Nothing about that changed when he joined the 76ers.

“We’re focused on getting the best players within the CBA constraints,” Morey added. “You only have so much money. Generally, historically, having top players works better.”

The league-wide assumption is that the Sixers are going to spend big on a free agent to create a star trio — similar to what they had with Embiid, Maxey, and the ten-time All-Star James Harden. There’s no guarantee Philly will land its top target when the free agency floodgates open, but Morey will be in the market for a wing regardless.

“Long story short, there isn’t a formula,” Morey finished. “Everyone wants to find a pattern and there isn’t one. The pattern is have really good players and have them better than all the teams you’re going to play. We’re not going in with a prescription or proscription of what to do.”

Justin Grasso

