Sixers Pick up Josh Christopher in 2021 NBA Mock Draft

The Philadelphia 76ers won't have too many options when their first-round pick rolls around in the 2021 NBA Draft. Despite not having many prospects ready to help them compete now left when they're on the clock, the Sixers should have at least a few high-upside prospects available to them late in the first round.

Whether the Sixers stay at pick No. 28 or not is unclear. During his exit press conference last week, Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey hinted that trading the pick could be a possibility.

Say the Sixers do stay where they are and pick from a pool of players available to them late in the first round, who could they end up with potentially? Colin Ward-Henninger of CBS Sports recently put together a mock draft that has the Sixers snagging Arizona State guard Josh Christopher.

The Case for Christopher

“Christopher has all the upside you want in a late first-rounder, and he said he had an "amazing" meeting with the 76ers. He has NBA athleticism and creates tremendous space off the dribble with a confident mid-range and 3-point stroke. He improved toward the end of the year at Arizona State, indicating an upward trajectory. Philadelphia can give him time to develop, but a bench unit featuring Christopher and Tyrese Maxey could do wonders for its offense.”

It's no secret the Sixers could use more versatile guards. Although his three-point percentage was no higher than 31-percent during his lone season at ASU, Christopher saw his shot beginning to improve towards the end of last season.

He can score in other ways as well, which is always a plus when the shots aren't falling. Despite not having too much experience at the college level, as he's only played in 15 games, Christopher showed tons of potential in his limited time on the court. Morey, who selected Tyrese Maxey after he played one season at Kentucky last year, saw his gamble pay off as Maxey improved in several areas throughout the year.

The Sixers are interested in Christopher as he met with them during the NBA Draft Combine last week in Chicago. Therefore, if Christopher's still on the board when Philly is on the clock, they could take on the ASU standout.

