ASU's Josh Christopher Had 'Amazing' Sit Down With Sixers

This week, the Philadelphia 76ers' front office is in Chicago taking a look at their next potential NBA Draft prospects at the annual combine.

With dozens of NBA prospects flocking to Chicago to showcase their talent in front of pro clubs, front offices are granted permission to meet with the prospects and interview them ahead of the draft.

Arizona State standout Josh Christopher was one prospect the Sixers had on their radar this week. As the prospects scrimmaged for the first time on Thursday, the 76ers scheduled to meet with the 19-year-old star ahead of his showcase.

"I had a meeting with them today actually," Christopher told Sports Illustrated's All76ers. When asked about how it went, he simply said "amazing," as he cracked a big smile.

Christopher, a six-foot-five-inch guard out of Carson, California, played just one season at Arizona State University last year. The former five-star recruit had himself a solid first season with the Sun Devils.

Starting and playing in all 15 games for ASU, Christopher spent an average of nearly 30 minutes on the floor throughout the season.

Putting up roughly 11 shots per game, Christopher drained 43-percent of his shots and hit on 30-percent of his threes throughout the year. Although his shooting efficiency could use improvement, the freshman standout averaged a solid 14 points per game throughout the year.

The young guard's draft stock surely improved this week as he stood out during his scrimmage time in Chicago. Clocking nearly 25 minutes on the court, Christopher knocked down six of 12 shots from the field for 16 points. He also secured the double-double by grabbing 10 rebounds.

Although Christopher mentioned he would've liked to see his three-ball fall more (0-6 3PT), and he wants to minimize his turnovers moving forward (5 TO), the former Sun Devils standout surely saw his value increase on Thursday -- and the Sixers definitely have him on their radar.

