Sixers Select Isaiah Joe in 2020 NBA Draft

Justin Grasso

With the 49th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Philadelphia 76ers have selected Arkansas guard Isaiah Joe.

For those who have been keeping up with the Sixers these last few weeks heading into the draft, the selection of Joe shouldn't come as much of a surprise. Last week, The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey reported Joe was high on the Sixers' radar before Daryl Morey even took over as the President of Basketball Operations.

"According to sources, he was high on the Sixers’ radar before Daryl Morey was hired as the president of basketball operations two weeks ago," Pompey wrote. "One source said the expectation was that the Sixers intended to select the sharpshooter in the draft. While picking him at 21 might be considered a reach, the belief is it would happen early in the second round."

Then, on Tuesday, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman reported that Joe actually received a verbal commitment from the Sixers as they promised him he would become a member of the team through the draft on Wednesday.

Joe spent the last two years as a starter at Arkansas. In 60 career games, the Razorbacks prospect averaged 15 points-per-game and knocked down roughly 38-percent of his three-point shots. For a team that needs a shooting upgrade, Joe is a solid late-round candidate the Sixers.

While it was believed Joe would be an earlier pick for Philly, he was still on the board for the team at No. 49, making it a no-brainer selection. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

