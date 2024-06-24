Sixers Starter Linked to Several Teams Ahead of NBA Free Agency
This summer, the Philadelphia 76ers could lose a handful of players through the free agency market. The starting forward, Tobias Harris, is a candidate to find a new home.
Back in 2019, Harris hit the free agency market after getting traded to the Sixers from the LA Clippers midway through the 2018-2019 season.
The Sixers wanted to continue making good on their investment in the veteran sharpshooter, so they offered Harris multi-year deal in the max range to keep him on board.
Harris competed for the Sixers throughout his five-year contract with Philadelphia. After appearing in 70 games in 2023-2024, along with six postseason outings against the New York Knicks during the short-lived playoff run, Harris is set to see his five-year deal expire.
All signs are pointing to Harris and the Sixers parting ways. With free agency around the corner, Harris has been linked to several teams ahead of free agency.
According to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes, Harris is expected to have interest from at least five teams. While the Detroit Pistons have been a frequently mentioned suitor for Harris, the San Antonio Spurs, New Orleans Pelicans, Utah Jazz, and Dallas Mavericks could be the in the market for the sharpshooting veteran as well.
Despite coming off of a quiet playoff performance, Harris has plenty of experience to show for when it comes to his market of suitors. Being in the NBA since 2011, Harris has had stints in Milwaukee, Orlando, Detroit, and LA, along with the 76ers.
During his six-year run in Philadelphia, Harris started 378 games. He averaged 18 points, seven rebounds, and three assists, while shooting 37 percent from beyond the arc. He would bring seven years worth of playoff experience to another team.