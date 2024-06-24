All 76ers

Sixers Starter Linked to Several Teams Ahead of NBA Free Agency

Philadelphia 76ers veteran Tobias Harris anticipates multiple suitors in free agency.

Justin Grasso

Mar 2, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) celebrates with Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) during the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 2, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) celebrates with Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) during the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

This summer, the Philadelphia 76ers could lose a handful of players through the free agency market. The starting forward, Tobias Harris, is a candidate to find a new home.

Back in 2019, Harris hit the free agency market after getting traded to the Sixers from the LA Clippers midway through the 2018-2019 season.

The Sixers wanted to continue making good on their investment in the veteran sharpshooter, so they offered Harris multi-year deal in the max range to keep him on board.

Harris competed for the Sixers throughout his five-year contract with Philadelphia. After appearing in 70 games in 2023-2024, along with six postseason outings against the New York Knicks during the short-lived playoff run, Harris is set to see his five-year deal expire.

All signs are pointing to Harris and the Sixers parting ways. With free agency around the corner, Harris has been linked to several teams ahead of free agency.

According to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes, Harris is expected to have interest from at least five teams. While the Detroit Pistons have been a frequently mentioned suitor for Harris, the San Antonio Spurs, New Orleans Pelicans, Utah Jazz, and Dallas Mavericks could be the in the market for the sharpshooting veteran as well.

Despite coming off of a quiet playoff performance, Harris has plenty of experience to show for when it comes to his market of suitors. Being in the NBA since 2011, Harris has had stints in Milwaukee, Orlando, Detroit, and LA, along with the 76ers.

During his six-year run in Philadelphia, Harris started 378 games. He averaged 18 points, seven rebounds, and three assists, while shooting 37 percent from beyond the arc. He would bring seven years worth of playoff experience to another team.

Published
Justin Grasso

JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News