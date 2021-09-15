Tyrese Maxey Reveals Muscle Gain in New Workout Clip

All summer long, Sixers soon-to-be second-year guard Tyrese Maxey has been working out and getting stronger and better ahead of next season.

Ever since the former Kentucky guard got drafted by the 76ers, he's shown a strong work ethic and a constant willingness to get better each and every day.

Last season, Maxey revealed he would hit the gym twice a day during his pre-draft process. Once he joined the Sixers, the rookie guard refused to take days off no matter how many minutes he played in games throughout the year.

This offseason, the young guard didn't get too comfortable. Roughly about a week after the Sixers' season ended in the second round of the playoffs, Maxey was back in the gym working on his game. Lately, he's been out in Los Angeles working closely with his personal trainer Chris Johnson and recently, Maxey had a camera crew on him recording one of his workouts.

On Wednesday, the Sixers' official Twitter account tweeted out some of the footage by creating a montage of Maxey working out. In the clip, the young guard revealed he weighs a "strong" 198-pounds. Although Maxey is currently listed at 200-pounds, the Sixers team Twitter account reports that a weight and muscle gain for Maxey.

That's great news coming from the 20-year-old second-year standout. Heading into his sophomore season in the NBA, Maxey continues to grow. And as he adds more muscle to his frame, the young guard will get stronger not only on defense, but he'll have an easier time finishing at the rim on offense.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.