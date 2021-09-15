September 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Sixers' Tyrese Maxey Reveals Muscle Gain in New Workout Clip

Sixers' Tyrese Maxey Reveals Muscle Gain in New Workout Clip

Author:
Publish date:

All summer long, Sixers soon-to-be second-year guard Tyrese Maxey has been working out and getting stronger and better ahead of next season.

Ever since the former Kentucky guard got drafted by the 76ers, he's shown a strong work ethic and a constant willingness to get better each and every day.

Last season, Maxey revealed he would hit the gym twice a day during his pre-draft process. Once he joined the Sixers, the rookie guard refused to take days off no matter how many minutes he played in games throughout the year.

This offseason, the young guard didn't get too comfortable. Roughly about a week after the Sixers' season ended in the second round of the playoffs, Maxey was back in the gym working on his game. Lately, he's been out in Los Angeles working closely with his personal trainer Chris Johnson and recently, Maxey had a camera crew on him recording one of his workouts.

On Wednesday, the Sixers' official Twitter account tweeted out some of the footage by creating a montage of Maxey working out. In the clip, the young guard revealed he weighs a "strong" 198-pounds. Although Maxey is currently listed at 200-pounds, the Sixers team Twitter account reports that a weight and muscle gain for Maxey.

That's great news coming from the 20-year-old second-year standout. Heading into his sophomore season in the NBA, Maxey continues to grow. And as he adds more muscle to his frame, the young guard will get stronger not only on defense, but he'll have an easier time finishing at the rim on offense.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

USATSI_16186318_168388689_lowres
News

Tyrese Maxey Reveals Muscle Gain in New Workout Clip

USATSI_16142861_168388689_lowres
News

Carmelo Anthony Reveals Sixers, Knicks Showed Interest

USATSI_15540653_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Sixers Rumors: Ben Simmons' Ideal Landing Spot? 'Away From Philly'

USATSI_10502578_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Should Sixers Consider a Ben Simmons, CJ McCollum Swap?

USATSI_15954580_168388689_lowres
News

NBA News: Rockets Expected to Part Ways With John Wall

USATSI_15808197_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers Rumors: There is a Dark Horse Candidate Interested in Simmons

USATSI_16733707_168388689_lowres
News

Chris Webber Says Allen Iverson Was His Best Teammate Ever

USATSI_11950349_168388689_lowres
News

Charles Bassey is Working Out in Philly Amid Contract Negotiations