Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris Appear in New Movie Teaser

During the last NBA offseason, multiple members of the Philadelphia 76ers had an opportunity to get in front of cameras for an upcoming movie starring Adam Sandler.

‘Hustle,’ a Netflix film produced by Sandler and Los Angeles Laker star LeBron James is set to hit theaters this month. The motion picture is a fictional story based on a basketball scout, who discovers an NBA-ready talent overseas. While the film stars Utah Jazz player Juancho Hernangomez, many NBA players have cameos in the film.

Considering most of the filming was done in the city of Brotherly Love, the Sixers had a handful of players on the set in front of the cameras. Last August, Sandler confirmed that 76ers head coach Doc Rivers, along with Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle, Tyrese Maxey, and former Sixers guard Seth Curry were all a part of the filming nearly a year ago.

With the movie set to hit the big screen in the coming days, Sandler has done some promoting and recently tweeted out a teaser of the movie a few weeks after the official trailer hit the net.

In Sandler’s latest promotion for the movie, Sixers’ standouts Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris are in the first scene as it takes place in the 76ers’ practice facility in Camden, New Jersey.

The film is slated to hit select theaters on June 3. Then, it will become available to stream for Netflix subscribers on the service’s platform on June 8.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

