News
Search

Sixers Reserve Vincent Poirier Cleared NBA COVID-19 Protocol

Vincent Poirier could be back in action soon.
Author:
Publish date:

January 7th was the last time Philadelphia 76ers reserve center Vincent Poirier has taken the court. As Poirier's teammate Seth Curry tested positive for COVID-19 on the night of the Sixers' matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, the 76ers had to remain quarantined in New York the following day.

Curry's positive test caused a domino effect. As the NBA has implemented a strict health and safety protocol due to contact tracing, several Sixers players were forced into quarantine whether they returned a positive test or not.

Poirier was one of a notable amount of players to have to sit out due to the protocol. At this point, nearly every player who was in the protocol returned to the court, including Curry himself. However, Poirier has yet to return to the bench.

Perhaps, that will change on Friday night. As of Wednesday night, Poirier has been cleared to return to action, according to a team source. Before Wednesday night's battle between the Sixers and the Los Angeles Lakers, Poirier briefly appeared on the court with several of his teammates to participate in a workout. 

Although the reserve center has cleared the health and safety protocol, the Sixers didn't activate him Wednesday night. Per a source, Poirier is still ramping up the action and is currently in a reconditioning phase. 

Curry, who missed a couple of weeks' worth of action, was in a similar position. Although Curry missed the first game back after getting cleared, he was on the floor for the very next matchup. Whether that will happen with Poirier or not on Friday is unclear, but at the moment, he's listed as probable for Friday's game. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

USATSI_15383298_168388689_lowres
News

Vincent Poirier Cleared NBA COVID-19 Protocol

USATSI_15491632_168388689_lowres
News

Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris Talk Each Other Up on Twitter

USATSI_15491634_168388689_lowres
News

Tobias Harris Got Redemption as a Closer vs. Lakers

USATSI_15491680_168388689_lowres
News

Joel Embiid Reacts to Hard Foul From LeBron James

USATSI_15490770_168388689_lowres
News

Tobias Harris Comes in Clutch for Sixers vs. Lakers on Wednesday

USATSI_12141076_168388689_lowres
News

Joel Embiid Honors Kobe Bryant With Custom Sneakers vs. Lakers

USATSI_13957970_168388689_lowres
News

76ers vs. Lakers: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds for Wednesday Night

USATSI_15461273_168388689_lowres
News

Danny Green Looks Forward to Facing Lakers on Wednesday