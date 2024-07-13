Who Will the Sixers be Facing in the 2025 NBA Cup?
After a successful inaugural run, the NBA decided to keep its in-season tournament for the 2024-25 campaign. The Philadelphia 76ers will look to have better fortunes this time around following an up-and-down performance last year.
On Friday night, the league announced the groupings for the now NBA Cup. The Sixers find themselves in East Group A. Paired with them is the Orlando Magic, New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, and Charlotte Hornets.
Starting in mid-November, the Sixers will face each team in their group once. Depending on their record, they have a chance to travel to Las Vegas and partake in the knockout round.
Last season, the Sixers were group with the Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Indiana Pacers. They ended up going .500 in these games, which was not good enough to advance to the next round. Joel Embiid and company picked up wins over the Pistons and Hawks, but dropped their matchups with the Cavaliers and Pacers.
The most notable squad in the Sixers’ group next season is the Knicks. These division rivals will be doing battle again after their thrilling first-round matchup in last year’s postseason. Things should be even more interesting after both squads made big upgrades in the offseason.
Following their big splash in free agency in signing Paul George, the Sixers have their sights set on competing for a championship. That said, the NBA Cup could be a nice early-season test for them. If they’re able to perform well, the new-look squad will send a strong message to the rest of the league.