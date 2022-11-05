Skip to main content
3 Takeaways from the Milwaukee Bucks' win over the Minnesota Timberwolves

© Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Bucks continue their perfect start to the season.

The Milwaukee Bucks continued their perfect start to the season, taking the show on the road and beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 115-102 to improve to 8-0 on the young season.

Triple-double trouble

As usual, Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way for the Bucks, notching a casual triple-double, scoring 26 points, alongside 13 rebounds and 11 assists. This was Gianni's first triple-double of the season and the 30th of his illustrious career.

A couple of thunderous dunks, layups, and a timely three-pointer sealed the deal in the 4th quarter, stopping the surge of the Wolves and securing the victory.

“I think he picked his spots well,” coach Budenholzer said.

Fan favorite Bobby Portis

Jrue Holiday was the right-hand man next to Giannis, scoring 29 points, with 8 rebounds and 6 assists. The rest of the starters all did a solid job, but the most significant presence came from the bench, with Bobby Portis bringing the energy.

Portis Jr. had a great all-around game, scoring 18 points along with 8 rebounds and 5 assists. The Bucks might have been on the road, but there were plenty of their fans in attendance. When Bobby hit a crucial corner three-pointer near the end of the 3rd quarter, their Bucks fan section started chanting Bobby's name, to the delight of the Bucks 6th man.

“That was crazy,”  Portis said of the chants of his name. “That was cool, but definitely humble in victory, get ready for another big game tomorrow to try to extend the streak.”

Rookie help

To add the cherry on top, Bucks rookie Major Beauchamp finally got a chance and proved he is highly talented. Major scored 14 points (6-10 FG,2-4 3PT) and grabbed 5 rebounds, bringing the energy and finally getting into a rhythm. Coach Mike Budenholzer was very happy for his young Buck.

“He's just kind of getting a better feel, getting more confident. We're getting more confident in him,” Budenholzer said. “He's just got a competitiveness, a pureness that I think his teammates enjoy him and are excited for him.”

What's next

The Bucks will return home again now and prepare to play the surprising Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, as this will be a great chance to improve on their impressive start to the season.

