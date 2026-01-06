There is much in the air surrounding 2 time Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo. Anywhere you look you will find new headlines or predictions on his future of why he should or should not request a trade out of Milwaukee. This has been the biggest story of the NBA season thus far and will probably continue to be until the trade deadline passes. Though his future is important, we do not need to let it distract us from the greatness of Antetokounmpo on the basketball court.

Antetokounmpo has accomplished many things, He is a 2 time MVP (2019 and 2020), 9 time NBA All-Star, NBA Champion, Finals MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, 7 time First Team All-NBA and 2 time Second team All-NBA. Those accomplishments are absurd, and they are not even all of them. He is simply one of the greatest players of his generation and of all time. The scary thing? He still is not close to being done, so his accomplishments will only continue to get bigger.

If you need proof that Antetokounmpo is still at the peak of his game, then look no further than his scoring numbers. Across his 22 games this season he is averaging 29.3 points per game and shooting an absurd 64.3% on 17.3 field goal attempts per game. A little cherry on top is he is also shooting 39.3% from three, but that is only on 1.3 attempts per game. Not only is he scoring in a ridiculously efficient way, but he is doing it while averaging under 30 minutes per game.

Chasing a legend

So Antetokounmpo is scoring at an insane pace and not playing many minutes when compared to other stars. These two facts combine for arguably the best statistic to show Antetokounmpo’s dominance this season. He is currently on pace to average the 2nd most points per minute in NBA history. The only player ahead of him? Wilt Chamberlain.

Most Points Per Minute in a season in NBA History :



1. Wilt - 1.04 (1962)



2. Giannis - 1.01 (This season)



Giannis is scoring at a historic rate this season🤯 https://t.co/UVpP7VwkMg — Bucks Muse (15-20) (@BucksMuse) January 3, 2026

In the 1962 NBA season Chamberlain averaged 1.04 points per minute, this season Antetokounmpo is right on his heels at 1.01 points per minute. Out of all the accomplishments he has gotten so far, his ability to be a quicker scorer this season, his 13th in the NBA, than all but one other player in NBA history might be his best. It also is not out of the realm of possibility that he raises his average to beat Chamberlain’s record. We all know Antetokounmpo is a generational player, but sometimes that stats are almost too crazy to be believed.