Bucks News: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Multiple Wings Land on Injury Report vs Hornets
On Saturday night, the Milwaukee Bucks will get a chance to avenge their 115-114 last-second defeat to the Charlotte Hornets the other week. Milwaukee is in the midst of a red-hot 5-1 run, after first stumbling out of the gate with an ugly 2-8 season start. At 7-9, the team currently occupies the No. 6 overall seed in the talent-challenged Eastern Conference. The 6-9 Hornets will hardly be a pushover. Charlotte is younger and more athletic, with a bit of a talent edge on the perimeter.
The Bucks may be looking to inch ever closer to a .500 record without their best player.
According to Milwaukee's official X account, rising shooting guard AJ Johnson will miss his second game in as many days with left Achilles tendinitis, former three-time All-Star small forward Khris Middleton will continue to delay his 2024-25 regular season debut while recovering from bilateral ankle surgery (although, in a twist, it turns out he's been cleared to play for a month), while rookie power forward Tyler Smith will be on assignment to Milwaukee's G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd.
More critically for the Bucks' chances, the NBA's leading scorer Giannis Antetokounmpo has been downgraded to probable, as he continues to strive to play through a lingering right patella tendinopathy. Two-way center Liam Robbins and two-way point guard Ryan Rollins are both also probable to be made available, while dealing with a left heel contusino and left shoulder dislocation, respectively.
Per the league's most recent injury report,
This story will be updated...
More Bucks: Former All-Star Compares Bucks' Giannis Antetokonumpo, Damian Lillard Issues to LeBron, Kyrie