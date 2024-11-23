Former All-Star Compares Bucks' Giannis Antetokonumpo, Damian Lillard Issues to LeBron, Kyrie
The Milwaukee Bucks are not off to an ideal start to the 2024-25 season. The Bucks, who started the season 2-8, are doing much bit better now, sitting with a 7-9 record and having won five of their last six games.
The Bucks appear to have found their groove, but they want more than as they are vying for yet another championship. These past handful of seasons have been a struggle for the Bucks, but with their star duo pairing of Giannis Antetokonumpo and Damian Lillard on the fold, they hope they can do something special together.
After one year together, that didn't happen, but injuries have derailed this team like no other. Nonetheless, they have two stars who could get the job done.
These two are enough to be the top players on a championship team, and former NBA All-Star and Bucks guard Mo Williams feels the same way.
In an interview with Hear District, Williams discussed the dynamic of the Antetokonumpo and Lillard pairing and compared them to another championship duo, LeBron James and Kyrie Irving.
"We really kind of struggled in the first half of the season," Williams said of the 2015-16 Cavaliers team. "We went through all this type of turmoil, and it started to transform where it was 50/50. We started to balance that out toward the end of the season going into the playoffs. So when we needed them both they were in a groove. They came together at the right moment to go win us a championship. Until they [Giannis and Damian] get to the point of putting themselves where they need to go that will change everything."
The Bucks will only go as far as Antetokonumpo and Lillard will take them. Yes, it is viable that their other pieces show up and show out when needed most, but if Antetokonumpo and Lillard aren't on the same page, then we won't see the Bucks reach new heights with them as a duo.
Health is vital for this Bucks team, as they could use all the help they could get. Nonetheless, it starts and ends with Antetokonumpo and Lillard, and we'll see if these two are enough to get the job done.
The Bucks have a solid team on paper, and if they don't reach the full pinnacle, then this short-lived duo could be over at season's end.
