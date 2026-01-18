Bucks reportedly looking to make a splash at the trade deadline to support Giannis

The February 5th trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and the Milwaukee Bucks are the center of attention with two sides of a coin. To move Giannis or to help Giannis. Well recent reports from ESPN suggest that the Bucks will look to keep Giannis happy and make a splash move as they sit at 17-24 and currently find themselves as the East's 11th seed, out of the play-in entirely.

This is a concern anyways in the pursuit of a star and brings another problem as Giannis must decide if he wants to be traded before the February 5th deadline as he would need to be in order to sign a new supermax extension with another team (waiting until the Summer would void this possibility).

If Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to sign a supermax extension in October with a team besides the Bucks he has to be traded BEFORE the deadline, per @tomhaberstroh pic.twitter.com/rTHFJwXQgH — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) January 17, 2026

Among league executives contacted by ESPN, the Bucks were a near unanimous pick to be major players at the deadline. General manager Jon Horst and his front office's creativity in stretching assets is well known and, frankly, well respected throughout the league. Horst has canvassed the league in recent weeks for talent at basically any position, again looking to bolster the supporting cast around two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.



"Milwaukee still has a first-round pick they can trade, and they're $14 million under the luxury tax," an Eastern Conference executive said. "I've seen teams make chicken salad with less." ESPN's Tim Bontemps and Brian Windhorst

So with this in mind, here are three options for Milwaukee and their rankings:

1. Michael Porter Jr.- Dream Candidate

Jan 14, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. (17) shoots a jump shot against New Orleans Pelicans guard Jeremiah Fears (0) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Michael Porter Jr. is the homerun candidate for the Bucks at this years deadline. Porter Is averaging 25.8/7.5/3.2 this season. Porter would add to the Bucks elite three-point shooting and would add some much-needed size and rebounding ability to Milwaukee's lineup. Porter has thrived in a role with another big whole played the role of a "point guard" in Nikola Jokic and Giannis has talked about how the offense is better when he is the initiator, Porter is Milwaukee's best chance at keeping Giannis happy.

2. Andrew Wiggins- One can wish

Jan 13, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) shoots against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Miami Heat are trying to obtain Giannis from the Bucks, so this is not a trade I believe will happen, but one that would help with just about everything the Bucks need. And that is rebounding, and defense, two statistics that the Bucks mightily struggle with that the former #1 overall pick would boost. There is potential for the Heat to dump off Wiggins as they pivot towards the future, but becoming a member of the Milwaukee Bucks is a dream, no matter what the reports say.

3. Ja Morant- At the right price

Dec 15, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (left) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shake hands after the game at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

With Memphis current asking price, Morant to Milwaukee shouldn't happen, but if the Grizzlies lower their asking, Milwaukee has nothing to lose in a trade for a former MVP candidate. But Ryan Rollins is a dealbreaker, the Bucks cannot move on from Rollins in a move for Morant, no matter what Morant has formally been.

Trey Murphy is every team's dream candidate but I don't see a world where Milwaukee gives up what it would take to obtain him.

With our Stable Lineup Tool we can compare 5 man lineups with small sample sizes.



The Bucks have the best 5 man lineup in the league this season



PG: Ryan Rollins

SG: AJ Green

SF: Kyle Kuzma

PF: Giannis

C: Myles Turner



+7.6 Net Rating pic.twitter.com/Fx0bKLzc6A — BBall Index (@The_BBall_Index) January 17, 2026

Milwaukee sports the best starting 5 in the NBA based on net rating, but their depth, Giannis's availability, and their inability to close out games --coaching, rebounding, defense-- have gotten the Bucks to this point.

Milwaukee's choice will have to be made soon, and so will Giannis's. If Milwaukee can't start winning before the deadline, it will be hard to climb their way back into the play-in, even if they make a move in hopes of retaining their franchise icon.

