How To Watch Milwaukee Bucks-Denver Nuggets, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers announced that Kevin Porter Jr. would be down indefinitely due to an oblique strain prior to Wednesday’s loss to Oklahoma City, so making a run towards .500 prior to the All-Star break will have to be done without one of the team’s primary catalysts.

The Bucks have dropped five of seven, losing at Golden State, Denver, home against Minnesota and in San Antonio before their Martin Luther King Day matinee conquest of the Hawks that preceded a mid-week 122-102 blowout loss to the Thunder. The only other win in this stretch came at the Lakers, so Milwaukee is dealing with a tough part in its schedule as it continues a three-game homestand that concludes with the Dallas Mavericks coming to town on Sunday night.

The Nuggets are playing on the second night of a back-to-back and arrive in Wisconsin fresh off a 107-97 win in D.C. over the Wizards. Center Nikola Jokic remains sidelined by a left knee bone bruise suffered in Miami on Dec. 29 but is nearing a return that could come as early as next week. Denver is 8-5 without him since the loss at the Heat.

On Thursday, Peyton Watson scored a career-high 35 points to help take down Washington, while guard Jamal Murray added 24. Those two have stepped up offensively to help try and make up for Jokic’s massive void. Center Jonas Valanciunas, out since suffering a calf strain on Dec. 31, returned and started in D.C.

It remains to be seen who, if anyone, sits out the second of a back-to-back, but Denver is 2-1 in these situations since Jokic’s injury, losing only the most recent one due to a 110-87 rout in Charlotte. On the season, they’re 5-3 on the back half playing consecutive nights.

The Bucks are 9-11 at Fiserv Forum and are playing on their home floor for just the sixth time since Dec. 11. Denver has an 18-7 road record that is the NBA’s best alongside 17-5 OKC.

Vitals - How to Watch Nuggets at Bucks

Game date, time and location: Friday, Jan. 23, 9:40 p.m. EST, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: Amazon Prime Video

Radio: WTMJ (Bucks), KKSE (Nuggets)

Bucks host Denver looking to get even after Jan. 11 loss

The Milwaukee Bucks (18-25) host the Denver Nuggets (30-15) on the heels of a blowout loss to Oklahoma City that places them in jeopardy of slipping eight games under .500 unless they can pull off an upset. Although Porter is out indefinitely, center Myles Turner is expected back.

These teams played on Jan. 11 in Denver, where the Nuggets overcame the absence of Jokic, Murray, Valanciunas and Christian Braun. Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 31 points and 11 assists but the rest of the team shot 28-for-75 and missed a pair of game-tying 3-pointers in the final 20 seconds.

With Jokic’s return imminent, Denver has to get through Sunday’s visit to Memphis before returning for a challenging four-game homestand that opens against the East-leading Detroit Pistons and concludes vs. the West-best OKC Thunder.

Milwaukee hasn’t been swept by Denver since 2019-20, so it will be looking to avoid that since these teams have split the last five season matchups. The Nuggets own a 67-41 lead in the season series dating back to 1976.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Nuggets -6.5 (-112), Bucks +6.5 (-108)

Moneyline: Nuggets -245, Bucks +200

Total: 216.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

PROJECTED STARTERS

NUGGETS

F Peyton Watson

F Aaron Gordon

C Jonas Valanciunas

G Jamal Murray

G Jalen Pickett

BUCKS

F Kyle Kuzma

F Giannis Antetokounmpo

C Myles Turner

G Ryan Rollins

G AJ Green

INJURY REPORT

NUGGETS

Jamal Murray: Available - Left Hip Inflammation

Aaron Gordon: Available - Right Hamstring Strain

Jonas Valanciunas: Available - Right Calf Strain

Tim Hardaway Jr.: Available - Right Knee Contusion

Nikola Jokic: Out - Left Knee Bone Bruise

Christian Braun: Out - Left Ankle Sprain

Cam Johnson: Out - Right Knee Bone Bruise

Tamar Bates: Questionable - Left Foot Surgery

Curtis Jones: Out - G League (Two-way)

BUCKS

Myles Turner: Probable - Left Ankle Sprain

Kevin Porter Jr.: Out - Oblique Muscle Strain

Taurean Prince: Out - Neck Surgery Recovery

Alex Antetokounmpo: Out - G League (Two-way)

QUOTABLE

Bucks head coach Doc Rivers on Kevin Porter Jr.’s injury: "He’s not gonna play anytime soon, I can tell you that. But we don’t know how long he will be out. He was playing through it. You could see him in the last two or three games grabbing it.’”

