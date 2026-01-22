Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for LeBron James, Anthony Edwards, Nuggets)

A huge NBA slate is set for Thursday, Jan. 22, including the battle for Los Angeles between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers.

Let’s take a quick look at every team in action on Thursday:

Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic

Houston Rockets vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Denver Nuggets vs. Washington Wizards

Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks

Chicago Bulls vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz

Miami Heat vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers

After a 1-for-3 day on Wednesday, I’m eyeing four plays for Thursday night’s action, including a bet for Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

It’s been a strong 2025-26 season to this point, but there are more wins to be had, especially with so many teams in action on Jan. 22.

Let’s dive into each of today’s best bets!

1 Season, 600 Bets: NBA Betting Record

2025-26 season record: 149-108 (+15.47 units)

2024-25 season record: 281-293-5 (-4.94 units)

OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1440-1345-27 (+48.63 units)

NBA Best Bets Today

LeBron James OVER 12.5 Rebounds and Assists (-107)

Denver Nuggets-Minnesota Timberwolves Moneyline Parlay (-123)

Stephon Castle OVER 7.5 Assists (-115)

Anthony Edwards OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-127)

LeBron James OVER 12.5 Rebounds and Assists (-107)

After a bit of a slower start to the season, James has returned to his usual form, averaging 22.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game despite the fact that he turned 41 years old last month.

In the month of January, James is averaging 7.7 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game, clearing 12.5 rebounds and assists in eight of his 10 matchups. He's really come on in both departments with Reaves out, giving the Lakers a huge playmaking boost.

For the season, James is averaging 9.6 rebound chances and 12.0 potential assists per game, giving him a pretty solid floor when it comes to this prop.

Since he's averaging over 15 rebounds and assists per night this month, I think he's a steal at this number against the Clippers.

Denver Nuggets-Minnesota Timberwolves Moneyline Parlay (-123)

Denver Nuggets

Denver is a road favorite on Thursday against a Washington Wizards team that has just 10 wins all season and is on a seven-game losing streak.

While the Nuggets are just 7-5 without Nikola Jokic this season, this is a prime bounce-back spot with Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon both expected to be in the lineup. Denver is still seventh in the league in net rating while the Wizards are dead last, and Washington is just 2-20 against teams that are over .500 this season.

I love Denver to simply win this game on Jan. 22.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Three straight losses have backed the Minnesota Timberwolves into the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference, but I’m buying a bounce-back showing against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday.

Chicago is just one game under .500 this season, but it has struggled on the road (7-13). Meanwhile, the Timberwolves are 17-5 against teams that are under .500, and they’ve posted an average scoring margin of +8.5 points per game as home favorites.

With Josh Giddey still on the injury report (he’s questionable) for Chicago, I think this could be a big win for the Wolves after they faced a tough schedule over the weekend.

Anthony Edwards and company are 15-6 straight up at home this season, and rank sixth in the NBA in net rating. The Bulls clock in at 23rd in net rating and have one of the worst defenses in the league, allowing the fifth-most points per game.

This should be a win for the Wolves on Thursday night.

Stephon Castle OVER 7.5 Assists (-115)

San Antonio Spurs second-year guard Stephon Castle is having a great follow up to his Rookie of the Year campaign in the 2024-25 season.

The UConn product is averaging 16.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game, and I’m eyeing him to clear his assists prop on Thursday against the Utah Jazz.

Utah ranks dead last in the NBA in defensive rating, opponent points per game and opponent assists per game, making this an ideal matchup for Castle to rack up dimes. The Spurs guard is averaging 7.0 assists on 12.6 potential assists per game this season, giving him a clear floor when it comes to this prop.

He also has eight or more dimes in five games in a row, including an eight-assist game against Utah earlier this month. He should be able to replicate that performance with the Spurs looking to bounce back from a loss to Houston on Tuesday.

Anthony Edwards OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-127)

Anthony Edwards has taken a ton of 3-pointers as of late, and he cashed a prop for us earlier this week by going 5-for-15 from 3 against the Jazz.

Now, he takes on the Chicago Bulls, who rank 23rd in defensive rating, 26th in opponent points per game, 20th in 3-pointers allowed per game and 22nd in opponent 3-point percentage.

Edwards shot just 2-for-5 from 3 in his first matchup with the Bulls, but he’s taking 9.8 3-pointers per game this month while shooting 46.2 percent on those attempts.

The All-NBA guard has made four or more 3s in six of his eight games in January and is averaging 3.5 made 3s per night while shooting 41.3 percent. He’s a great target against a Chicago team that has struggled on defense all season long.

