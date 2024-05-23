2x All-Star Potential Trade Option for Philadelphia 76ers
If the Chicago Bulls trade Zach LaVine this summer, it will seemingly be to a team that struck out elsewhere. While LaVine is a great player, his contract that concludes in 2027 with a $48.9M player option is not exactly an attractive one for teams looking to acquire a star this summer. That said, LaVine is the type of player who projects to fit well with a lot of different teams, and could be on the move this summer.
In a recent article, Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports revealed that LaVine could be an option for the Philadelphia 76ers if they strike out elsewhere.
"Striking out on a big-time wing would also leave the door open for Philadelphia to consider taking back a player such as Zach LaVine, sources said, in the event Chicago or another team is willing to attach draft capital to move off salary," Fischer wrote.
This seems to be where most teams going star hunting this summer stand on LaVine. While the Bulls star is not Donovan Mitchell or some of the other potentially available names, he is a career 20.5 PPG scorer that would seemingly benefit from being around better players than he has been in Chicago.
While paying LaVine an average of $46M for the next three seasons to be a third option is not what most teams would want to do, there are worse alternatives for teams looking for some scoring help.
